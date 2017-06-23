 
News By Tag
* International Shipping
* Express Delivery
* Trucking Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


DTDC: An international shipping services company with a difference

DTDC Express Limited was formed in India in 1990 and within 25 years of it existence, the company has managed to build an international reputation for itself.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* International Shipping
* Express Delivery
* Trucking Services

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- DTDC Express Limited was formed in India in 1990 and within 25 years of it existence, the company has managed to build an international reputation for itself. The company has a direct presence in 20 countries and has a courier services network in more than 240 countries. The company is a strategic partner of the DPD Group, an international shipping company owned by GeoPost, and currently DTDC has a presence in over 10,000 locations.

DTDC Express Inc. the American subsidiary of this famous international parcel delivery services company was incorporated on June 16, 2004 and within a span of 12 years, the company has emerged as one of the most trusted international courier services companies in the country. The company along with DTDC's office in Canada caters to the entire North America and is the preferred choice for couriers to India from the USA and other locations.

DTDC Express Inc. offers e-commerce, international shipping, domestic courier, and e-fulfillment services. It has a host of options for customers and its products are designed to suit specific customers' needs. For instance, a customer can choose among economy, premium and express delivery options to ship his parcel. The best part is that these services are available at cost-effective prices. In fact, the company has special international shipping prices for certain destinations like India, Dubai, Mexico, and Canada.

DTDC Express Inc. employs only expert delivery people to handle and deliver your parcels. The company gives utmost importance to timely delivery of couriers and transparency. Customers can track their parcels by logging on its website and putting in the tracking number of the parcel. Any shipment usually takes 1 to 5 days for delivery and customers can expect timely delivery of their parcels.

DTDC Express Inc. is continuously trying to improve its services and is setting up also setting up Local Hyper Services, PUDO, and Intelligent Express Parcel Locker systems for better customer experience. Learn more about this international shipping company by visiting its website here: http://usa.dtdc.com

Contact
DTDC Express Inc.
Admin
2122682727
***@gmail.com
End
Source:DTDC Express Inc
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:International Shipping, Express Delivery, Trucking Services
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Samyakk News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share