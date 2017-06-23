News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DTDC: An international shipping services company with a difference
DTDC Express Limited was formed in India in 1990 and within 25 years of it existence, the company has managed to build an international reputation for itself.
DTDC Express Inc. the American subsidiary of this famous international parcel delivery services company was incorporated on June 16, 2004 and within a span of 12 years, the company has emerged as one of the most trusted international courier services companies in the country. The company along with DTDC's office in Canada caters to the entire North America and is the preferred choice for couriers to India from the USA and other locations.
DTDC Express Inc. offers e-commerce, international shipping, domestic courier, and e-fulfillment services. It has a host of options for customers and its products are designed to suit specific customers' needs. For instance, a customer can choose among economy, premium and express delivery options to ship his parcel. The best part is that these services are available at cost-effective prices. In fact, the company has special international shipping prices for certain destinations like India, Dubai, Mexico, and Canada.
DTDC Express Inc. employs only expert delivery people to handle and deliver your parcels. The company gives utmost importance to timely delivery of couriers and transparency. Customers can track their parcels by logging on its website and putting in the tracking number of the parcel. Any shipment usually takes 1 to 5 days for delivery and customers can expect timely delivery of their parcels.
DTDC Express Inc. is continuously trying to improve its services and is setting up also setting up Local Hyper Services, PUDO, and Intelligent Express Parcel Locker systems for better customer experience. Learn more about this international shipping company by visiting its website here: http://usa.dtdc.com
Contact
DTDC Express Inc.
Admin
2122682727
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse