Life in a Container: AB Sea Container Pvt. Ltd

DELHI, India - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Living in a container is a complete different and new experience, firstly it can be moved to any desired location and container's durability ensures safety of one and one's home. Container homes are earthquake resistant, the strength of container make sure even in the most adverse conditions one is safe inside. Container homes are designed with such subtle architecture that they are almost invincible. The rapid availability and very quick manufacturing& delivery ensures the container home is immediately available for accommodation. At the time of Nepal earthquake AB Sea Container Pvt. Ltd. had supplied containers for rehabilitation of masses. We provide turnkey solutions for all our products so container come pre equipped with every required accessory like T.V., Fridge, A.C., water heater and other basic and special humane commodities. We have also initiated low cost container homes for people in slums and the ones planning to donate containers in the slums.

Few people are still concerned about how can someone live inside a container. We face such questions a lot and the general public is still unaware of the fact that, the container comes with insulation which ensure the temperature outside and inside is not the same. Insulation in the container enables the user to maintain the required temperature. We face this question a lot of times but with the right information we satisfy our patrons well.

Containers are for general public, with the flexibility of incorporating any required accessories for end user. We assist a lot of startup businesses with the facility of manufacturing containers fit for home, resorts, motels, hostel, kitchen, gym, shops and further more. We have supplied containers to general public for almost every possible use, beauty parlours, coffee shops, general connivance store, tattoo parlour, ice cream shop, restaurants, and other shelters to the general public for the general public.

If we compare to the mainstream construction with brick and cement, then containers are available faster, cheaper, with better quality, strength and has the benefit of moving from one place to another. Mainstream construction has adverse effects on the nature. Whereas one has to chop down trees to make building, containers can be moved into jungles and coexist with the nature. The best feature is even when one has completed used the desired output of a container home or any other containerized product, it can be refurbished and supplied totally new to someone else in need.

For the betterment of the world & environment its necessary that people understand we need to reuse and take small steps ahead to conserve what our mother nature has provided us. We therefore claim that containers are the future of homes and all similar living spaces. Let's spread the word and make the world a better place to live.

AB Sea Container Pvt. Ltd. (https://www.facebook.com/ABSeaContainers/?fref=mentions), #InstallingInnovations (https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/installinginnovations?so...). Visit: www.abseacontainer.com #explore #dryfreightcontainer #officecontainer #Modularcontainer#customizedcontainer #bunkhouse #Fabricators #Portacabin#SecurityCabin #bestrates #toiletcabin #Prefabcabin#Modularsitecontainer #RefrigeratedContainer #panindia#Manufacturer #supplier #abseaconatiner #TUGHLAKABAD#VanityVans

