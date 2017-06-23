 
DTDC: An international courier company with customer focus

DTDC Express Limited was established in 1990 with a vision to "to be the most preferred global express parcel service provider with a special consumer (2C) focus".
 
 
NEW YORK - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- DTDC Express Limited was established in 1990 with a vision to "to be the most preferred global express parcel service provider with a special consumer (2C) focus". 25 years down the lane, it won't be an exaggeration to say that it has emerged as the most preferred parcel delivery network in India. Customers prefer DTDC for its plethora of services, cost-effective prices, and quick and reliable delivery. Buoyed by its success in India, the company decided to expand its business overseas and started its first international expansion in 2000. Today, the company has a direct presence through subsidiaries and joint ventures in 20 countries and has an international parcel delivery services network in more than 240 countries. DTDC started its operations in the USA in 2004 and its subsidiary is known as DTDC Express Inc.

DTDC Express Inc. is one of the most popular international shipping companies in the USA. Its strength lies in the importance they give customers. The company offers a wide range of shipping options to customers to pick according to their preference from Express and Premium to Economy services. They also offer special rates from shipping to certain countries like India, Mexico, and Canada. As far as its domestic delivery is concerned, DTDC offers prompt service. All parcels are handled by expert delivery men who deliver on time. It offers unique solutions to its clients to develop their Indian and global strategy. The company also provides services like pick-ups, logistic distribution, international logistic services, offshore warehousing, trucking services, customs clearance, COD services, RTO management, and B2B2C models to the customers.

DTDC Express Inc. is a customer-centric international shipping company. Learn more about this well-known company and the services they offer by visiting its website by clicking here: http://usa.dtdc.com

