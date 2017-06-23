News By Tag
DTDC: An international courier company with customer focus
DTDC Express Limited was established in 1990 with a vision to "to be the most preferred global express parcel service provider with a special consumer (2C) focus".
DTDC Express Inc. is one of the most popular international shipping companies in the USA. Its strength lies in the importance they give customers. The company offers a wide range of shipping options to customers to pick according to their preference from Express and Premium to Economy services. They also offer special rates from shipping to certain countries like India, Mexico, and Canada. As far as its domestic delivery is concerned, DTDC offers prompt service. All parcels are handled by expert delivery men who deliver on time. It offers unique solutions to its clients to develop their Indian and global strategy. The company also provides services like pick-ups, logistic distribution, international logistic services, offshore warehousing, trucking services, customs clearance, COD services, RTO management, and B2B2C models to the customers.
DTDC Express Inc. is a customer-centric international shipping company. Learn more about this well-known company and the services they offer by visiting its website by clicking here: http://usa.dtdc.com
