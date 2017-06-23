 
News By Tag
* Fyndus
* Deals In Chennai
* Deals Near Chennai
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Deals
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chennai
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


GRAB ₹1 DEAL from www.fyndus.com

Looking to grab a bite without a pinch in the pocket in namma Chennai? Fyndus is the answer to every foodie's existential question- 'What should I eat next'.
 
 
one rupee
one rupee
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fyndus
* Deals In Chennai
* Deals Near Chennai

Industry:
* Deals

Location:
* Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India

Subject:
* Deals

CHENNAI, India - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- http://www.fyndus.com provides an opportunity for every citizen to explore their palettes. Try a range of cuisine from South-Indian to North-Indian and Continental to Oriental from some of Chennai's best restaurants. Remember, spreading the word will only increase the points. This offer is available on the Fyndus Mobile App every Friday. Do not forget to make most of this delicious opportunity starting June 30, 2017.

Are you ready to test your limits and travel on a food adventure that offers you variety with suave? The Fyndus Mobile App presents to you the 'Unlimited Food Feast' offer. The gastronemious experience is available in restaurants near you. The city's wide ranging choice between Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian options ought to already have you salivating. This offer begins on July 1, 2017.

Some other promotions that the App is running are: Invite & Earn program, Exclusive offers, Fyndus reward management system (e-Cash), Wednesday Deals and Super-saver offers. Exploiting the choices becomes the leverage that customers unleash upon the capitalistic market.

This indigenous online market space will bridge the gap that exists between offline and online shopping. With the first-of-its-kind in India, the store releases the 'in-store' coupon. Redeemable in specific locations, the App provides the customer deals that shoot through the roof.

How does Fyndus help, you ask? The App allows merchants to attract a large number of users through quickly updating its brand and provision of exclusive in order to increase footfalls. The number of users would multiply with each visit.

The brand provides one with a unique opportunity for merchants to look being their restrictive platform as it provides the opportunity for customer redressal at the earliest. The user-interface is easy to navigate through. It also has quick responsiveness and provides the area for effective communication.

The flash-like feedback unlike any other service, Fyndus mobile app is a novelty.

As a step towards expanding its consumer base, the company has established its foothold in Coimbatore too. The growing space for web-based market forums in both cities has brought a spring in the app's step.

"One gets to know about offers running only in the big chains as they have the ability to advertise on a large scale. My team will get in touch with retailers from all walks of life and provide space for promotion to everyone in the market," says Fyndus .

The inception of this product took deep thought and caution. After carefully nurturing the product for two years, the Fyndus has established itself strongly.

Download the Fyndus App from Appstore ( https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/fyndus/id1100571006?mt=8&... ) or Playstore ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fyndus.... ) and register yourself to get notified about the best offers and deals that Chennai and Coimbatore can offer. Ensure you win exciting rewards with every penny you spend. A Fyndus for now is a friend for life.

To know more about us, visit - http://www.fyndus.com

Contact
Fyndus
***@fyndus.com
End
Source:Fyndus
Email:***@fyndus.com
Tags:Fyndus, Deals In Chennai, Deals Near Chennai
Industry:Deals
Location:Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share