GRAB ₹1 DEAL from www.fyndus.com
Looking to grab a bite without a pinch in the pocket in namma Chennai? Fyndus is the answer to every foodie's existential question- 'What should I eat next'.
Are you ready to test your limits and travel on a food adventure that offers you variety with suave? The Fyndus Mobile App presents to you the 'Unlimited Food Feast' offer. The gastronemious experience is available in restaurants near you. The city's wide ranging choice between Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian options ought to already have you salivating. This offer begins on July 1, 2017.
Some other promotions that the App is running are: Invite & Earn program, Exclusive offers, Fyndus reward management system (e-Cash), Wednesday Deals and Super-saver offers. Exploiting the choices becomes the leverage that customers unleash upon the capitalistic market.
This indigenous online market space will bridge the gap that exists between offline and online shopping. With the first-of-its-
How does Fyndus help, you ask? The App allows merchants to attract a large number of users through quickly updating its brand and provision of exclusive in order to increase footfalls. The number of users would multiply with each visit.
The brand provides one with a unique opportunity for merchants to look being their restrictive platform as it provides the opportunity for customer redressal at the earliest. The user-interface is easy to navigate through. It also has quick responsiveness and provides the area for effective communication.
The flash-like feedback unlike any other service, Fyndus mobile app is a novelty.
As a step towards expanding its consumer base, the company has established its foothold in Coimbatore too. The growing space for web-based market forums in both cities has brought a spring in the app's step.
"One gets to know about offers running only in the big chains as they have the ability to advertise on a large scale. My team will get in touch with retailers from all walks of life and provide space for promotion to everyone in the market," says Fyndus .
The inception of this product took deep thought and caution. After carefully nurturing the product for two years, the Fyndus has established itself strongly.
Download the Fyndus App from Appstore ( https://itunes.apple.com/
To know more about us, visit - http://www.fyndus.com
