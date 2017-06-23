 
Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Targets Chinese Visitors through Roadshow in China

Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai's Assistant Director of Sales, Azel Casianan went on a special sales mission to China last month.
 
 
2017-Dubai-China-Roadshow--02
AL BARSHA, UAE - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai's Assistant Director of Sales, Azel Casianan went on a special sales mission to China last month. Joining the 2017 Dubai China Roadshow organised by The Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Azel visited Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Guangzhou to explore the 4 cities and gather opportunities to extend the hotel business.

Elaborating on the success of the mission, Binu Varghese, Director of Sale and Marketing, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "China is a growing market for us and holds strong potential. This year's roadshow was hugely successful and gave us the opportunity to meet over 300 buyers from four key cities. FIT market development was a key focus for us along with continuous promotion of group business. In addition to highlighting our various offerings to buyers through one-on-one table talk, we also enjoyed fantastic networking opportunities with local travel industry opinion leaders."

Dubai is witnessing unprecedented demand from Chinese visitors. China is among the Top 5 source markets for Dubai.

About Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

The award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located near the Dubai International Airport just five minutes' drive away from Terminal 1 & 3, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.

Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior & Deluxe Rooms, Club Suites, and Executive Deluxe Suites, rooms are equipped with outstanding amenities. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, newly spacious Al Garhoud ballroom with 6,448 sq.ft. space, 8 meeting rooms with high-end meeting facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool and

fully-equipped fitness centre.

For more information about the hotel, visit www.millenniumhotels.com

For Hotel Marketing inquiries, contact:

Sheryl Aquiatan

Assistant Marketing Manager

04 702 8864 / 04 702 8888

sheryl.aquiatan@millenniumhotels.com

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Vice President

MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)

Mob: 050 697 5146

h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

