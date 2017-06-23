News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Adelaide-based retail chain hires Phonethics as their digital agency
Adelaide's Indian Plaza has hired Mumbai-based Phonethics as their digital marketing agency.
As Indian Plaza's agency on record, Phonethics will be handling its complete digital mandate. It will help Indian Plaza connect with the new generation of digital consumers of Indian origin. Talking about the latest entrant to their brand roster, Mr. Saurabh Gupta, CEO, Phonethics says, "We're really excited to have Indian Plaza on board. While we have worked on some of the leading retail and FMCG brands in India, this is the first of its kind for us. It'll be challenging, yes; but we look forward to a fruitful partnership."
Visit http://phonethics.in/
Contact
Divya Kamath
***@phonethics.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse