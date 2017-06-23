 
Adelaide-based retail chain hires Phonethics as their digital agency

Adelaide's Indian Plaza has hired Mumbai-based Phonethics as their digital marketing agency.
 
MUMBAI, India - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Plaza, a chain of retail stores catering to Indian diaspora in the South Australian city of Adelaide, has hired Mumbai-based Phonethics as their digital marketing agency. Speaking about their association, Mr. Rajiv Mittal, founder, Indian Plaza says, "We have been around for more than a decade and are one of Adelaide's largest retail stores bringing a host of Indian products to the Indian community in the city. We now intend to use digital media in order to reach out to the digital-savvy audiences."

As Indian Plaza's agency on record, Phonethics will be handling its complete digital mandate. It will help Indian Plaza connect with the new generation of digital consumers of Indian origin. Talking about the latest entrant to their brand roster, Mr. Saurabh Gupta, CEO, Phonethics says, "We're really excited to have Indian Plaza on board. While we have worked on some of the leading retail and FMCG brands in India, this is the first of its kind for us. It'll be challenging, yes; but we look forward to a fruitful partnership."


Visit http://phonethics.in/

Divya Kamath
