Customized Travel App developed by CustomSoft

CustomSoft a leading software development company has developed Travel app for its esteemed clients
 
 
PUNE, India - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Now a day's every multi-million dollar online travel agency or a regional tour operator require a business tool like Travel app development that allows your customers to find you. So, think about it soon how you can increase your revenue and to increase your customer engagement.

         At CustomSoft our expertise lies in website and web application development. So, in the domain of Travel App Development, we have the experience delivering successful results. We work with Online Travel Agencies, Resellers. Travel App Development is also good for Rail and Airlines, Car Rentals and others in the Travel sector.

CustomSoft's Travel Booking Expertise Includes:

• Mobile compatible Travel Websites
• Travel application Design as well as Development
• Traveling Transactions Frameworks
• Back-office Solutions and CRM solution.
• Travel Application Development
• Mobile Optimization of existing Website
• Custom CMS development and integrations
• XML API integration.

Features List of our Customize Travel Booking Application:

• Payment Gateway Integration
• Hotel Booking
• Car Rental Booking System
• Bus Booking System
• Content Management Systems
• Admin Control Panel
• Agent Management System
• Website Maintenance and Support
• Travel Ticket Booking System
• Air Ticket Booking – Domestic and International
• Holiday Packages
• Tour Packages
• Also, third party API Integration

About CustomSoft:

·        Custom Soft, customize web and mobile app development company based in Pune, India.

·        We work in countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Netherland, Germany, New Zealand, Italy, Singapore and Malaysia.

·        We have delivered 1000+ customize applications.

·        We have 8000+ actual applications users all over the world.

·        We assure our clients highly customization, Reliability, timely delivery at lowest cost. We have achieved 100% client satisfaction in last few years.

·        Our technology expertise in: JAVA, PHP, .Net, Delphi, xojo, Joomla, ASP .Net,VB,VB.Net.

·        Our customize application development for industries like: Healthcare, Real estate, Retail, hospitality, insurance, E-learning, E-commerce, Social media.

CustomSoft
***@custom-soft.com
Click to Share