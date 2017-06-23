Country(s)
Industry News
Cryptsoft Extends Leadership in the Tape Storage Industry with Enterprise Licensee BDT Storage
BRISBANE, Australia - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Cryptsoft, a leader in data encryption and key management technologies, today announced that BDT Storage GmbH (BDT) has signed an enterprise license for Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) technology. BDT will now be able to meet the storage market's demand for increased security by providing standards based, market proven, and state-of-the-
As a leading OEM supplier of tape storage products to many of the world's largest storage vendors, BDT needed to respond to vendor and end consumer demand for modern, standards based encryption capabilities. With demand driven by mandated requirements for end-to-end encryption solutions, both in the public and the private sectors, BDT turned to Cryptsoft, the market leader in KMIP solutions, to assist them in creating secure, trusted and interoperable encryption solutions for their entire product range.
"BDT is excited to be able to offer Cryptsoft's KMIP encryption technology throughout our full product range. As an OEM supplier into some of the world's largest storage vendors, BDT needed to ensure that the security demands of both the vendor and their end consumers are met," said Bernd Krause, BDT's CEO. "We had previously leveraged Cryptsoft's extensive experience in building and customizing security solutions for two of our most successful core products. By signing this enterprise license our customers, and their customers, can now enjoy the seamless integration of our current and future products into any KMIP based enterprise key management environment."
"Cryptsoft are trusted by the market leading storage, security and cloud vendors because of our conformance to specification;
About BDT Storage
BDT is a leading designer and manufacturer of solutions for data management. BDT's storage systems ensure long-term storage and archiving of big data – reliably and easily. As an expert for data management and storage solutions BDT takes into account the increasing storage needs. Our current products include compact and automated data storage systems using different media such as tape and removable disk.
About Cryptsoft
Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor, SNIA and SSIF Voting Member. www.cryptsoft.com
Contact
Magda Zdunkiewicz
***@cryptsoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse