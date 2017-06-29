Tochukwu Mbiamnozie, owner of TucciPolo, Breaks Through Luxury Shoe Industry, Generating Global Sales as Black Entrepreneur
The company, founded in 2015, has established itself as one of the high-profile, made-to-wear, luxury footwear brands that is garnering international attention from celebrities and media who are showcasing the company's exquisite Italian craftsmanship and design.
"TucciPolo has set out to become a leading brand of shoes for those who want to be stylish and classy," said Mbiamnozie who has successfully founded several businesses. "We are reaching customers in the United State, Europe, Asia and Africa. We know it's just a matter of time when people will think of TucciPolo at the same time they're thinking about Gucci, Berluti, Louboutin and Ferragamo."
Recently, business executives Barry Habib (American Mortgage Icon and Founder & CEO at MBS Highway), Greg S. Reid (Forbes 10 top International Keynote Speaker, Millionaire Mentor & Founder at Secret Knock), Alan Taylor (Project manager: Radio, Video & Television at Entrepreneur, Co-Host at Business & Burgers and Producer at Motorz TV) and actors Anthony Anderson (star of the hit TV show Black-ish) Mekhi Phifer (ER, House of Lies), Dulé Hill (West Wing, Psych), Jamaal Finkley, executive producer of Black Tree Media TV posted pictures and videos on social media showing off their TucciPolo handmade Italian leather shoes.
TucciPolo has gained international attention with a feature in the April 2017 issue of Wired Magazine, then just one month later in the May 2017 issue of British GQ Magazine. The company made quite an impression in the minds of many of Hollywood's top male executives, actors, directors and producers at the Oscar Awards in Los Angeles when pairs of its shoes were included in the highly sought after goodie bags in the GBK Luxury Lounge.
Mbiamnozie is expanding his marketing to reach the increasing high demand for luxury products throughout Europe, and particularly Asia. According to McKinsey, shoppers in the Asian-Pacific region of the world will generate more than $600 billion in sales. In the luxury end of the market, about 75% of those customers will be of Chinese descent. Globally, customers are moving to buy well-made, quality leather shoes that look good and last longer.
"We have worked very hard to develop a very efficient, highly-customized and efficient manufacturing process and easy-to-use online sales tools that make sure every customer, wherever they live, to receive a shoe or accessory that exceeds their expectations,"
For more details and/or to purchase TucciPolo handmade shoes, visit www.tuccipolo.com
About TucciPolo
TucciPolo, a black owned handmade luxury footwear brand was founded by Tochukwu Mbiamnozie, a serial entrepreneur and fashion designer to provide people around the globe access to the finest made handcrafted Italian leather shoes and accessories. Designs in the TucciPolo line balance luxury, beauty and style with the quality only handmade Italian leather can deliver.
