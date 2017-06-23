 
Industry News





Third Wednesday SummerTini Tasting

Downtown Culver City's Third Wednesdays continue with "SummerTini Tasting" featuring live music, raffle prizes, historic building, restaurants, and boutiques
 
 
CULVER CITY, Calif. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Escape the summer heat with a neighborhood-wide 'SummerTini Tasting' on the Third Wednesday of July. Look for the balloons between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. in Culver City's downtown area to find participating businesses. Check in at any one to pick up your "Third Wednesday Passport" — then get it stamped each time you cool off with a SummerTini (virgin 'SummerTea-ni' options available for all ages). Make your way over to the Kirk Douglas Theatre, enjoying live music from Culver City favorite Rosendo, with his unique brand of Americana, and one man rockabilly sensation Bert the Band Man in the streets along the way. There, you can turn in your passport to be entered in a raffle to win summertime prizes (no purchase necessary). Summertime is the best season to explore Downtown Culver City with its wonderful mix of historic buildings, boutiques, theaters, galleries and unique restaurants opening onto tree-lined streets. Take advantage of Downtown's universal valet parking system: drop your car off at any one of four convenient locations, then pick it up at another. Free parking is also available for up to one hour in any of Downtown's three municipal parking structures. Or just leave your car at home and take the Metro's Expo Line to the Culver City Station. Downtown Culver City is located just south of the 10 Freeway and east of the 405, between the intersection of Culver and Washington Blvds and Dusquene Ave.; FREE ADMISSION; For a list of participating businesses, go to www.downtownculvercity.com.

