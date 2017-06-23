News By Tag
'Petya' National And Global Ransomware Attack: How It Affects Locals
National and International companies have been paralyzed and majorly affected for the second time within two months. There are measures that companies can take to ensure this does not happen to them.
Occurring within weeks of another major cyber-attack, WannaCry, companies are becoming crippled as a result of both events. 'Petya' spreads in networks using Microsoft Windows. There are protections that business owners and operators can take to ensure cyber-attacks such as these are prevented from the operations end of a business.
"Companies can easily protect their critical data, employee productivity and reputation by taking fundamental, best practice steps today. Cyberthreats like Petya travel the globe in the blink of an eye. Organizations that have properly designed and managed IT infrastructures don't even notice. CTTS recommends that all business owners make it a priority to protect their business and livelihood from the next cyber-attack that threatens the function of their business.", Josh Wilmoth, CEO
Because of these attacks, CTTS, Inc. is conducting security assessments to local businesses.
CTTS, Inc. is a local managed service IT consulting firm providing Central Texas businesses access to security services and to immediate IT expertise.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Wilmoth at (512) 717-9061 or email at Josh.Wilmoth@
