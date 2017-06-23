News By Tag
Gregory E. Scheig with ValueScope Inc. to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event
The Knowledge Group has announced today that Gregory E. Scheig will speak at webcast entitled: "Legal Issues, Ramifications and Strategic Approaches in Oil and Gas E&P Bankruptcies and Restructurings."
About Gregory E. Scheig, CPA/ABV/CFF CFA
Mr. Scheig has more than 25 years of consulting and valuation experience, with specific expertise in energy valuations and litigation support. Representative projects include valuing oil and gas reserves, E&P, midstream, oilfield service companies as well as electric and gas utility analyses. In addition to the energy sector, he also provides valuation and financial consulting services to companies in a broad range of sectors including Healthcare and Technology.
Mr. Scheig has performed hundreds of valuations involving common stock, preferred stock and financial derivatives.
As an expert witness, Mr. Scheig has provided deposition and courtroom testimony in bankruptcy matters, as well as tax valuations, and economic damages in a variety of legal settings.
Mr. Scheig previously worked with national valuation firms Kroll Associates, Inc. and CBIZ Valuation Group, LLC where he led their Dallas practices. Prior to that, he was a senior manager with both Deloitte Consulting and FINANCO, Inc. in Austin.
About ValueScope Inc.
ValueScope is a leader in the application of financial and economic analysis to value measurement, litigation support, and aiding shareholder value growth. Our financial experts include seasoned Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA's), Certified Public Accounts (CPA's), PhD's, MBA's and Engineers.
Event Synopsis:
The past years have been tough for the oil and gas industry. The downturn in the oil prices triggered cost-cutting campaigns, including cancellation of short-cycle projects and layoff in the workforce. While the industry is optimistic to see recovery in the coming years, a recent survey places the oil and gas industry as the second biggest player in bankruptcy and restructuring activities this year. More exploration and production (E&P) companies are expected to rely on restructurings to cope up with their financial distress, and not without complex ramifications of many issues.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will examine the latest trends and issues unique to oil and gas restructurings. They will discuss the implications of these issues and provide practical guidance for restructuring in the oil and gas industry.
Key topics include:
§ Latest Trends in the Oil & Gas Industry
§ Recent Bankruptcy and Restructuring Activities
§ Legal Issues Facing E&P Companies
§ Implications to Restructuring
§ Strategic Approach to Restructuring
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
