Vegas Java Business Group Specializing in HOA Consulting

Board members are finding it harder and harder to manage their communities and residential complaints are on the rise.

-- Vegas Java Business Group has expanded it's operations into Home Owner Association (HOA) consulting in the Nevada market. The Nevada HOA industry is challenging with all of the laws relating to property management and the state of Nevada has seen an increase in complaints through the Nevada Real Estate Division. Board members of various associations are becoming more and more frustrated with the lack of attention from community managers and need guidance and support for their communities. Vegas Java Business Group has a team of HOA executives who have worked in the industry and understand the needs of both the board of directors and the residents and will consult with the board on the proper way to keep the residents happy with their communities. They will also work with the board members directly on the financials, budgets, vendor relationships and with their community manager. Board members who are having challenges within their community are encouraged to contact Vegas Java Business group for a free consultation.