Young Buck Returns with New Album "10 Toes Down'
Buck's next release covers several life issues that we all can relate to like relationships, trust issues and betrayal to name a few. Also delivering a course for the diehard lovers of street music. There are hood anthems like, "Amber Alert" featuring Boosie that also express the interpersonal conflicts of surviving and getting out of the hood. No need for a bunch of features, Buck is guaranteed to give the streets what they want, the Uncut and Raw.
Join us in reviewing and acknowledging one of hip hop's legends as he continues to move forward in his musical journey with the release of Young Buck "Ten Toes Down" His new single "The Bag Way" featuring rising star, Moneybagg Yo is available for streaming now! Pre-Order new album "Ten Toes Down" - Expected release date: June 30, 2017.
Purchase Link: https://itunes.apple.com/
To secure press, media or interviews etc. please email - YoungBuck@Organicpress.org
Media Contact
Organic Press
youngbuck@organicpress.org
