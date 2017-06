Young Buck Returns with New Album "10 Toes Down'

Young Buck "10 Toes Down"

-- If consistency is the key, then Nashville, TN, native Young Buck has the Keys. At 14 years of age, Young Buck recorded in his first professional studio and has been telling the world his story ever since. Fast forward to now, Buck's life is still providing him with endless life experiences that find their way into the heart of his music.Buck's next release covers several life issues that we all can relate to like relationships, trust issues and betrayal to name a few. Also delivering a course for the diehard lovers of street music. There are hood anthems like, "Amber Alert" featuring Boosie that also express the interpersonal conflicts of surviving and getting out of the hood. No need for a bunch of features, Buck is guaranteed to give the streets what they want, the Uncut and Raw.Join us in reviewing and acknowledging one of hip hop's legends as he continues to move forward in his musical journey with the release of Young Buck "Ten Toes Down" His new single "The Bag Way" featuring rising star, Moneybagg Yo is available for streaming now! Pre-Order new album "Ten Toes Down" - Expected release date: June 30, 2017.Purchase Link: https://itunes.apple.com/ us/album/10- toes-down/id1243302249 To secure press, media or interviews etc. please email - YoungBuck@Organicpress.org