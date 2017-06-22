 
Wealth Management's biggest movers revealed

50 individuals have been recognized as the movers and shakers of Canada's financial industry
 
 
TORONTO - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Wealth Professional Canada has released its 2017 Hot List report, recognizing 50 of Canada's most influential financial professionals.

"There were a lot of events that have shaken up the advisory world over the past year but surprisingly, it did little to slow momentum in the global equity markets," said David Keelaghan, WPC news editor. "Investors and advisors used this downturn to pick up unvalued stocks, and banks prospered when they decided to shake things up in the boardroom—signalling a new era for banking."

The annual Wealth Professional Hot List shines the spotlight on the advisors, regulators, fund managers, and institutional investors who are embracing innovation and driving change—the individuals who have shaped the investment climate in Canada over the past year and are taking the wealth management industry into the future.

"As the investment industry continues to evolve, advisors are faced with new challenges," said Keelaghan. "But many of the people represented on this year's Hot List treated this as an advantage and are pushing for change that will ultimately make them prosper."

To learn more see issue 5.06 of Wealth Professional Canada, out now or view the list online at http://www.wealthprofessional.ca/rankings/hot-list-2017/

Wealth Professional Canada (WPC) is designed for today's sophisticated financial planning and advice professionals. It focuses on providing practical and accessible advice tailored to the needs of financial service industry professionals. WPC also provides the latest industry news and issues, covering diverse topics such as mutual funds, investment research, estate planning, and tax issues – keeping professionals up to date with industry developments and the latest business techniques.

