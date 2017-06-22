News By Tag
* Business
* Wealth
* Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wealth Management's biggest movers revealed
50 individuals have been recognized as the movers and shakers of Canada's financial industry
"There were a lot of events that have shaken up the advisory world over the past year but surprisingly, it did little to slow momentum in the global equity markets," said David Keelaghan, WPC news editor. "Investors and advisors used this downturn to pick up unvalued stocks, and banks prospered when they decided to shake things up in the boardroom—signalling a new era for banking."
The annual Wealth Professional Hot List shines the spotlight on the advisors, regulators, fund managers, and institutional investors who are embracing innovation and driving change—the individuals who have shaped the investment climate in Canada over the past year and are taking the wealth management industry into the future.
"As the investment industry continues to evolve, advisors are faced with new challenges,"
To learn more see issue 5.06 of Wealth Professional Canada, out now or view the list online at http://www.wealthprofessional.ca/
###
Wealth Professional Canada (WPC) is designed for today's sophisticated financial planning and advice professionals. It focuses on providing practical and accessible advice tailored to the needs of financial service industry professionals. WPC also provides the latest industry news and issues, covering diverse topics such as mutual funds, investment research, estate planning, and tax issues – keeping professionals up to date with industry developments and the latest business techniques.
Contact
Katrina Ricarte
katrina.ricarte@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse