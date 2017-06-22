Stop Circus Animal Suffering – Protestors Urge Audiences to Shun the Wild Animal Circus

Animal Defenders International (ADI) is calling on the local community to stay away from the Garden Bros Circus and avoid supporting an industry that involves cruelty and suffering to animals.

-- Studies of the use of wild animals in traveling circuses show that circuses cannot meet the physical or behavioral needs of wild animals. Animals are confined in small spaces, deprived of physical and social needs, spending excessive amounts of time shut in transporters. These animals are often seen behaving abnormally; rocking, swaying and pacing, all indicating that they are in distress and not coping with their environment. ADI's video evidence has shown how these animals are forced to perform tricks through physical violence, fear and intimidation.," said Matt Rossell, ADI Campaigns Director.ADI is calling on supporters to warn audiences of the behind-the-scenes suffering of animals in traveling circuses when Garden Bros Circus comes to Kingman, Arizona on July 1, 2017.WHAT: Garden Bros Circus ProtestWHEN: Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 12:30pmWHERE: Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd, Kingman, AZ, 86401Local campaigners will be handing out leaflets and informing audiences about the suffering and telling people that the animal circus is no longer acceptable in a modern, advanced society. Circus owners are urged to leave animals out of future productions.Local Mohave County resident, Carolyn Long: "