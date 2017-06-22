News By Tag
Stop Circus Animal Suffering – Protestors Urge Audiences to Shun the Wild Animal Circus
Animal Defenders International (ADI) is calling on the local community to stay away from the Garden Bros Circus and avoid supporting an industry that involves cruelty and suffering to animals.
"Keeping wild animals like lions, tigers and bears shut in small spaces, then beating them to perform tricks for human entertainment shames us all," said Matt Rossell, ADI Campaigns Director.
ADI is calling on supporters to warn audiences of the behind-the-scenes suffering of animals in traveling circuses when Garden Bros Circus comes to Kingman, Arizona on July 1, 2017.
WHAT: Garden Bros Circus Protest
WHEN: Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 12:30pm
WHERE: Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd, Kingman, AZ, 86401
Local campaigners will be handing out leaflets and informing audiences about the suffering and telling people that the animal circus is no longer acceptable in a modern, advanced society. Circus owners are urged to leave animals out of future productions.
Local Mohave County resident, Carolyn Long: "When families find out about the routine abuses that go on behind the scenes at circuses, they will be shocked and will not want to expose their children to this cruelty."
