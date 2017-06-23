News By Tag
Lord Neil Gibson's Multi-National Effort
Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson has relocated to Dubai as his base of operations, yet continues to operate business entities all over the world.
In Dubai, Gibson's presence is critical in order to harness one of the most important resources necessary for funding projects, the access to pools of investable cash. Dubai is home to a large number of independently wealthy individuals as well as companies who are interested in ground-floor investment opportunities. Through maintaining a physical presence within the area, Gibson can meet more personally with these funding sources than if he were located elsewhere, and as a result can provide quicker resolutions to funding issues.
Lord Neil Gibson himself today resides in Dubai, and while his operations within countries like the United States, Switzerland, Belize and the UK are still operational and fully engaged, Gibson chooses to use Dubai as the center of his business empire. As a result of this physical presence, Gibson sees the Middle East as an area of focus over the course of the next year. "We are setting our sites on Middle Eastern projects due to the opportunities that are available as well as their physical proximity to partners that can be tapped for resources," Gibson stated during a recent interview. "Operations continue all over the world, but we see Dubai and the Middle East as offering the greatest opportunities in the near future." http://www.lordneilgibsoniboe.com/
