57th Annual Great Sandcastle Competition 2017 on Carmel Beach Set for Saturday, Sept. 16
Co-sponsored by the city of Carmel-by-the-
The contest is open to everyone with the only rules being that no machinery can be used and the only decorations allowed are those that can be found on the beach.
Judges will include members of the AIA, plus local celebrities and dignitaries. Contestants are urged to "bribe" judges with non-monetary offers, such as cookies, beer and wine, and food.
The best "sand castle" wins the coveted Golden Shovel Award, with other awards including the Sour Grapes award and Best Traditional Sand Castle. Every participant in the contest goes home with a plaque commemorating their handiwork.
The event is free and open to the public and is held rain or shine.
About The American Institute of Architects
The American Institute of Architects has been advancing the value of architects and architecture for more than 150 years through AIA member resources and as the collective voice of the profession. Benefits that enhance the professional and competitive position of AIA members and the profession of architecture, and links to additional information regarding advocacy, sponsorship, or membership, can be found at the host chapter website:www.aiamontereybay.org
The AIA Monterey Bay informs its members and the public about the activities and programs of this chapter, as well as issues affecting the architecture and practice of architecture in the counties of Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz.
Contact:
City of Carmel-by-the-
(831) 620-2020
ci.carmel.ca.us
American Institute of Architects Monterey Bay
aiamontereybay.org
aiamb@sbcglobal.net
831-372-6527
