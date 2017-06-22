 
News By Tag
* Carmel Beach
* Sandcastle
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carmel
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


57th Annual Great Sandcastle Competition 2017 on Carmel Beach Set for Saturday, Sept. 16

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Carmel Beach
Sandcastle

Industry:
Architecture

Location:
Carmel - California - US

CARMEL, Calif. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the longest running community events on the Monterey Peninsula, the 57th Annual Great Sandcastle Competition 2017, returns to Carmel Beach Saturday, Sept. 16.

Co-sponsored by the city of Carmel-by-the-Sea and the American Institute of Architects Monterey Bay, the festive event will take place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on Carmel Beach, south of 10th Street. This year's theme is "Lines in the Sand," which each participant in the contest are free to define in their own way.  Historically, the yearly competition was held on a Sunday, this year is different to allow greater participation from contestants who may be traveling from further away.

The contest is open to everyone with the only rules being that no machinery can be used and the only decorations allowed are those that can be found on the beach.

Judges will include members of the AIA, plus local celebrities and dignitaries. Contestants are urged to "bribe" judges with non-monetary offers, such as cookies, beer and wine, and food.

The best "sand castle" wins the coveted Golden Shovel Award, with other awards including the Sour Grapes award and Best Traditional Sand Castle. Every participant in the contest goes home with a plaque commemorating their handiwork.

The event is free and open to the public and is held rain or shine.

About The American Institute of Architects

The American Institute of Architects has been advancing the value of architects and architecture for more than 150 years through AIA member resources and as the collective voice of the profession. Benefits that enhance the professional and competitive position of AIA members and the profession of architecture, and links to additional information regarding advocacy, sponsorship, or membership, can be found at the host chapter website:www.aiamontereybay.org

The AIA Monterey Bay informs its members and the public about the activities and programs of this chapter, as well as issues affecting the architecture and practice of architecture in the counties of Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz.

Contact:

City of Carmel-by-the-Sea

(831) 620-2020

ci.carmel.ca.us

American Institute of Architects Monterey Bay

aiamontereybay.org

aiamb@sbcglobal.net

831-372-6527
End
Source:American Institute of Architects
Email:***@chatterboxpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Carmel Beach, Sandcastle
Industry:Architecture
Location:Carmel - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chatter Box Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share