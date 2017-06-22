News By Tag
Snell & Wilmer Partner Elizabeth Weldon Named a Fellow of The Litigation Counsel of America
Fellowship in the LCA is highly selective and based upon excellence and accomplishment in litigation, both at the trial and appellate levels, and superior ethical reputation. The LCA is aggressively diverse in its composition. Established as a trial and appellate lawyer honorary society reflecting the American bar in the twenty-first century, the LCA represents the best in law among its membership.
The number of Fellowships has been kept at an exclusive limit by design, allowing qualifications, diversity and inclusion to align effectively, with recognition of excellence in litigation across all segments of the bar. Fellows are generally at the partner or shareholder level, or are independent practitioners with recognized experience and accomplishments. In addition, the LCA is dedicated to promoting superior advocacy, professionalism and ethical standards among its Fellows.More information about the LCA is available online at http://www.litcounsel.org/
Weldon's practice at Snell & Wilmer is concentrated in business litigation, franchise litigation and intellectual property litigation. She represents both large and small businesses in commercial and intellectual property litigation matters, including breach of contract, tort, class action, trademark, and trade dress claims. Additionally, Weldon represents franchisors in matters including breach of contract, trademark and trade name infringement, business competition torts, and franchise law claims. More information about Weldon's practice available online at https://www.swlaw.com/
In the community, Weldon has been involved with Girls Incorporated® of Orange County for more than six years, serving on the Board of Directors since 2011, and serving as the Board's President since 2016. Weldon has been named a Franchise Times Legal Eagle since 2011, was selected for inclusion in the Southern California Super Lawyers - Rising Stars Edition, Franchise/Dealership, Business Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation (2007-2016) and the Best Lawyers in America®, Franchise Law (2016-2017).
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico.. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
