The Forecast For Frank Shiner's Return To Feinstein's/54 Below July 8th Calls For Rainy Nights and Soul Drenched Vocals

 
Photo by Randee St. Nicholas
Photo by Randee St. Nicholas
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- With the success of his new single and video, two sold-out New York shows, a slew of strong reviews and escalating social media numbers, Frank Shiner's return to Feinstein's/54 Below couldn't have come at a better time.  The all new show, Lonely Town Lonely Street based on his just released new album lives up to its billing as "The Best of Blue-Eyed Soul Broadway Style."

In reviewing the album, The Huffington Post raved "Shiner's style encompasses blues, a touch of jazz and healthy dollops of R&B. He takes all three influences, mashes them up in a musical mixing bowl and then frappes it. The man can sing!" Noted Soul music historian and founder of soulmusic.com, David Nathan wrote "Lonely Town Lonely Street is a tour de force collection of twelve songs from the songbooks of legendary Blue-eyed soul writers."

Backed by an all-star band including Guitarist Sherrod Barnes (Whitney Houston, Roberta Flack, Earth, Wind & Fire), Keyboardist Chris Coogan (Bette Midler, Larry Coryell, Ronnie Spector), Bassist Chris Anderson (A Great Big World, Rachel Platten), Saxophonist Jay Rodriquez (Michael Kiwanuka, Prince, Patti Labelle), and Drummer Dan Weiner (house drummer for NBC's America's Got Talent, Andrea Bocelli), the  July 8th show follows up a number of successful dates including World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, The Ridgefield Playhouse and sold out shows at New York's Cutting Room (The Rascals' Gene Cornish joined Frank on stage during "How Can I Be Sure," commenting that the singer's version of the group's classic was 'very special to him") and the opening of The Chappaqua Performing Arts Center which resulted in a resounding standing ovation by the 400 people in attendance.  In reviewing Shiner's recent performance at World Café Live in Philadelphia, writer Alan Foster of Entertaining-Options.com said "Frank Shiner has a classic voice that blazed with the swoon-worthy soul of a master. Other artists might cover songs written by legends such as Tony Joe White, Van Morrison, Amy Winehouse, Randy Newman, Daryl Hall and John Oates, but when Frank sings them, it sounds like these classic tracks were tailor-made for his golden ember vocals. When he sings, it comes from a place of love."  For this show Shiner will be adding a few surprises in honor of this special venue.

One of those "Aha" moments came when Tony Joe White endorsed Shiner's version of the writer's classic "Rainy Night in Georgia", now celebrating its 50th Anniversary. The song and video have become the singer's biggest hit to date.  Shiner's first album, The Real Me, was named Best CD By A Male Artist by the LA Music Critic Awards and included two Top 5 AC hits.

For tickets go to https://54below.com/events/frank-shiner-2/

