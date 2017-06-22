 
Powerstone on Pace for Record Breaking Growth Through First Half of the Year

Fast growing firm adds new people and systems. Cites high client satisfaction and retention as keys to growth.
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Powerstone Property Management Inc. a full service Orange County, California based property management firm, today announced that the company has added a total of 29 new Homeowner Associations and 14 new team members in the first six months of the year. Powerstone's CEO, Rene' Decker stated: "We have been very fortunate to continue to grow as we have added 27 new clients to our Powerstone family this year. As always, our mission is to provide unsurpassed customer service for each and every community that we have the privilege to manage. I am extremely proud of our team who works hard every day to ensure that we deliver on our promises."He adds: " We've also improved and updated some internal processes and systems to add efficiencies to better support our managers in serving our HOA Board Members."

New HOA's for the first half of the year include a combination of on-site, commercial accounts, detached homes and condominium communities in Northern and Southern California including: Dana Point, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Huntington Beach, Laguna Niguel, Aliso Viejo, Foothill Ranch, Lake Forest, Irvine and San Mateo plus many more.

Powerstone has recruited 14 new team members in the first half of this year. They are: Tony Nhu – Director of IT, Michelle Toomey – On-site Building Ambassador, Moriah Kelly – Receptionist, Kathleen Rucker – Receptionist, Debbie Roberts – Controller/CPA, Jazmin Gomez – Property Services Coordinator, Jaime Walls – Lifestyle Director/Assistant Manager, Lindsey Kemp – Associate Manager, Jesse Birmele - Accounting/Administration, Ivy Christiansen – Senior Staff Accountant and Katin Horan, Stephan Coffaro, Xochitl Yocham and Kylie Decker join as Community Managers. According to Vice President Kendrah Kay: "All of our new employees are welcomed with open arms and are a great addition to the Powerstone family. We are blessed to have such an exceptional team of people who truly love what they do."

Powerstone has also promoted Bree Harrington to Director of Community Management. Bree specializes in new development and will be leading that department by managing developer projects in the South Orange County area.

About Powerstone

Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms in Southern California. Since 1993 Powerstone has served the CID industry (common interest development) with integrity, professionalism and expertise, including three on-staff CPA's. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain their vision for their property and that's why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to www.Powerstonepm.com
