Powerstone on Pace for Record Breaking Growth Through First Half of the Year
Fast growing firm adds new people and systems. Cites high client satisfaction and retention as keys to growth.
New HOA's for the first half of the year include a combination of on-site, commercial accounts, detached homes and condominium communities in Northern and Southern California including: Dana Point, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Huntington Beach, Laguna Niguel, Aliso Viejo, Foothill Ranch, Lake Forest, Irvine and San Mateo plus many more.
Powerstone has recruited 14 new team members in the first half of this year. They are: Tony Nhu – Director of IT, Michelle Toomey – On-site Building Ambassador, Moriah Kelly – Receptionist, Kathleen Rucker – Receptionist, Debbie Roberts – Controller/CPA, Jazmin Gomez – Property Services Coordinator, Jaime Walls – Lifestyle Director/Assistant Manager, Lindsey Kemp – Associate Manager, Jesse Birmele - Accounting/Administration, Ivy Christiansen – Senior Staff Accountant and Katin Horan, Stephan Coffaro, Xochitl Yocham and Kylie Decker join as Community Managers. According to Vice President Kendrah Kay: "All of our new employees are welcomed with open arms and are a great addition to the Powerstone family. We are blessed to have such an exceptional team of people who truly love what they do."
Powerstone has also promoted Bree Harrington to Director of Community Management. Bree specializes in new development and will be leading that department by managing developer projects in the South Orange County area.
About Powerstone
Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms in Southern California. Since 1993 Powerstone has served the CID industry (common interest development)
