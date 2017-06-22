Attention Businesses: Sales Off? Profit Down? ...And...How can you start fixing it a lot faster?

This is about some very easy-to-use advertising math that will give you more of the information you need to make key marketing decisions with far less risk. The math is called "The Barrows Popularity Factor" and it can help you make a lot more money!

Download "The Barrows Popularity Factor" for $4.95 at www.barrows.com

Media Contact

Robert Barrows

650-344-4405

barrows@barrows.com Robert Barrows650-344-4405

End

-- ARE YOUR SALES OFF? IS YOUR PROFIT DOWN? IS YOUR COMPETITION EATING YOUR LUNCH?...AND...WHAT CAN YOU DO TO START FIXING THINGS A LOT FASTER?"It can happen to every business in every industry. Things are going along just fine and then some company comes along with a new invention or a new product innovation, or a new idea, or a big price cut, or a brand new marketing ploy that can knock the wind right out of your sails," says Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California.SO, WHAT CAN YOU DO WHEN YOUR COMPETITION STARTS EATING YOUR LUNCH?"In addition to addressing all of the aspects of the new marketing situation, and in addition to looking at any changes in your products and pricing that will help you compete with the new marketing situation, one of the first things you can do to help you improve your situation very quickly is to make your advertising much more aggressive and much more effective," says Barrows.SO, WHAT KINDS OF CHANGES SHOULD YOU MAKE IN YOUR ADVERTISING?1) Which media should you increase, and by how much?2) Which media can you decrease, and by how much?3) And...which copy should you change and what should you say to help you compete in the new marketing situation?REMEMBER...SMALL CHANGES IN YOUR ADVERTISING AND MEDIA MIX CAN MAKE BIG CHANGES IN YOUR SALES AND PROFIT...BOTH WAYS!"And...before you try to decide what kinds of changes you should make in your marketing and advertising, another thing you might want to take a look at is some easy-to-use advertising math that can help you make all these kinds of decisions with a lot less risk," says Barrows.The math Barrows is referring to is some advertising math he developed that he calls "The Barrows Popularity Factor." "The Barrows Popularity Factor" is easy-to-use math that actually lets you quantify the relationship between your advertising and sales and it can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money," says Barrows."The math will give you more of the information you need to make key marketing decisions with far less risk, says Barrows, and businesses of all kinds can use the math to help them increase their sales, increase their profit and decrease their risk."The math and how to use it are explained in a booklet he wrote called "The Barrows Popularity Factor" which you can download for $4.95 at www.barrows.com"You can read the whole booklet in about an hour and the math is so easy to use that all of the calculations can be done by one person, in moments, with just a simple calculator,"says Barrows. "Plus, the math is universal and effective...and as they say in advertising..."It really works!"Businesses can use the math to help them analyze the results of their past and current advertising and they can use the math to help them determine the best way to spend their advertising budget."With the math in 'The Barrows Popularity Factor,' businesses can start taking a lot of the guesswork out of their advertising and they can use the math to help them make a lot more money," says Barrows."SO, WHETHER YOUR SALES ARE GOING UP OR DOWN, AND WHETHER YOUR PROFIT IS GOING UP OR DOWN, AND EVEN IF YOU ARE FACING SOME TOUGH COMPETITION... IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR WAYS TO HELP YOUR COMPANY GROW A LOT FASTER......one of the best places to start improving things a lot faster is to start reviewing your marketing with the math in 'The Barrows Popularity Factor,'" says Barrows."The math will give you very objective answers as to which media and which copy are producing the best results, and you can use the math to help you test and analyze and compare the results of your current and future advertising and marketing decisions, better, faster, much more efficiently, and much more clearly than ever before because it's not just marketing man's mumbo-jumbo, it's cold, hard math that can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money.""The Barrows Popularity Factor math is essential business information for every business in every industry, and anyone who spends any money on any advertising anywhere, should start using this math immediately."(PLEASE NOTE: Media companies can also use this math to help them make a lot more money because they can use this math to help them work with their clients to help them make their advertising much more effective. Plus, media companies can also use this math to help them make their own advertising more effective and to help them increase their circulation and audience.)You can read more about the math and download "The Barrows Popularity Factor" booklet for $4.95 at www.barrows.comFor more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com