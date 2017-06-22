 
Shapiro & Sher Group Appoints Nicole Tomlinson To Head High Rise Division

 
 
Nicole Tomlinson
Nicole Tomlinson
 
LAS VEGAS - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Shapiro & Sher Group, Nevada's most successful luxury real estate team, has appointed Nicole Tomlinson to head its High Rise Division, specializing in Las Vegas high rise real estate properties.

Tomlinson sold $25 million in Las Vegas real estate last year, and has been involved in more than $800 million in real estate transactions since she started working in the industry in 2004. Prior to joining Shapiro & Sher Group, she was president of Northcap Residential where she oversaw the company's residential division. During her tenure there, she managed sales for Palms Place Condominiums and made it the top-selling high rise building in Las Vegas from 2015-2016.

"Nicole's deep knowledge of the Las Vegas high rise market made her a perfect fit to head up our new High Rise division," said Ivan Sher, principal of Shapiro & Sher Group. "We have some of the most phenomenal luxury high rise units in the world in Las Vegas and are thrilled to have Nicole representing our buyers and sellers from around the world." Sher's firm represents many of the top luxury and ultra-luxury properties in Las Vegas, currently listing the most expensive home for sale in Southern Nevada. Sher also represented both the buyer and seller of the most expensive residential real estate transaction in Las Vegas last year.

Tomlinson began her real estate career in 2004 at American Invsco, a large condominium developer, where she worked in their West Coast acquisition division. She then joined Scripps Resources International, Inc. and later formed her own company as a DBA to Scripps. Her company closed more than 400 transactions in two years providing services primarily for the residential market, including dispositions for Fannie Mae, short sales, traditional sales and property management.

The Nevada native holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She supports the Marty Hennessey Inspiring Children Foundation and has been a board member since 2010. Last year, she opened Operation North Pole at Tivoli Village, a 3,000 square foot interactive holiday experience. Operation North Pole allowed many underprivileged children in Las Vegas to experience the magic of the holidays.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES NEVADA PROPERTIES

Shapiro & Sher Group is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the country's largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise. For more information, visit www.shapiroandsher.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a part of Americana Holdings, which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 25 offices and 2,200 agents, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $3.7 billion in real estate in 2016.

For more information, visit www.bhhsnv.com or call 702-796-7777.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties
