Stefan Goreé releases new single 'To Live and Survive on 7 Mile'

-- The rapper and producer of hip hop known as Stefan Goreé has released his latest official single, "To Live and Survive on 7 Mile." The track has been made available in both explicit and radio-friendly formats. It has been proudly published on the Nationwide Power Entertainment independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Dark, genuine, and packed with intensity, "To Live and Survive on 7 Mile" is a hardcore rap track with true gangsta heart.Detroit's Stefan Goreé cites as main artistic influences Royce da 5'9", Eminem, Big L, Ugly God, Rocaine, Sada Baby, Kendrick Lamar, Danny Brown, Big Sean, and Rick Ross, among others. His own style and sound are unique, however, even if some of his topics are familiar. No one who hears his "To Live and Survive on 7 Mile" is likely to insist they've heard something like it before."I want to show people that, yes, it is violence inside of Detroit," writes Goreé, "and I have lived through some terrible times, but I want to do it in a different way. I may talk about the same subjects but I always try my best to find different ways to talk about them."Stefan Goreé would have had to, he's been making hip hop for so long. In fact, his music roots go all the way back to grade school."I used to get in trouble a lot in school," he writes. "My mom told me to start putting my energy in something else, so I started off by making beats, originally back when I was 11."His beats are heavy and work to showcase the grit of his lines and rhymes. The themes of "To Live and Survive on 7 Mile" are more autobiographical than they are about a thug narrative.Asked to describe the overall message of his new single, Goreé says, "I am hoping that my music can show people the story of my life, what I go through. I want them to know.""To Live and Survive on 7 Mile" by Stefan Goreé is available from over 600 quality music stores online worldwide now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com