Five Mindful Ways to Nourish Your Soul Expert Advice from Dr. Sam Von Reich, Psychologist & Succes
According to Dr. Sam Von Reiche, practicing simple mindfulness techniques can help relax and re-energize you for a more productive day. "Mindfulness is awareness that comes from paying very close attention to what we are experiencing in the present moment, both internally and out in the world," explains Dr. Von Reiche.
Following these five steps during the day can help lead to a more alert and creative day.
1. Stop and notice your breath. Focusing on taking some slow deep breaths in and out for a few minutes. You will feel calmer and more mentally clear almost immediately. This exercise can into your day virtually anywhere and any time!
2. Give your full attention to the smallest of things. The scent, sound and feeling of washing your hands, the sound of your fingers on the keyboard, the sound and feel of the door as you open and close it. These moments add up to having a more mindful day.
3. Give up on multi-tasking!
4. Remind yourself to be mindful! Yes, set your phone alarm to remind you to take a moment of mindfulness. Leave yourself notes (on your desk, computer or in your car) to pay attention to the present moment.
5. Keep a gratitude list of people and experiences you had both personally and/or professionally each week. The opportunity you took to help a coworker, the constructive feedback you got from a teacher, the conference you enjoyed.
Adding these simple exercises to your day, you will feel calmer and more centered. You will not only nourish yourself, but also everyone around you coming from a more mindful place! For more information on how to practice mindfulness, check out http://www.drsamvonreiche.com/
