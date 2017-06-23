 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

33 Lamplighter Awards For Jennings' Healthcare Clients

 
 
27th Annual Lamplighter Awards
27th Annual Lamplighter Awards
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- On June 8, 2017, at its Annual Lamplighter Awards Gala held in Falmouth, MA, The New England Society for Healthcare Communications (NESHCo) honored 51 hospitals, healthcare facilities and marketing agencies for excellence in marketing, public relations and communications. During the evening, five of Jennings' New England-based healthcare clients were recognized with multiple awards. Signature Healthcare ended the night with great success by taking home twelve awards.

Other winners among Jennings' clients include Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, New Hampshire Hospital Association, and Copley Hospital. Lowell General Hospital's 125th Anniversary Campaign was a standout, winning seven awards in various categories.

Notably, Jennings' work won gold in a number of categories including Websites, Digital Marketing, Special Events, Video Production, Photography, Excellence in Writing, Social Media, Blogs/Vlogs, Design, Media Relations, and Physician Recruitment, Retention and Referral Generation.

The Lamplighters were established to showcase and honor excellence in healthcare communications throughout the New England region. The 2017 competition totaled 352 entries which were judged by the Mississippi Society for Healthcare Marketing and Public Relations, Wisconsin Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing Society, and Louisiana Society of Hospital Public Relations and Marketing.

About NESHCo

For four decades, NESHCo has served as the region's premier professional development organization for communication professionals working in the healthcare industry. The Society is composed of more than 200 members throughout New England. For more information, visit www.neshco.org.

About Jennings

Jennings is a healthcare marketing firm specializing in audience engagement.  For more information, please visit http://www.jenningshealthcaremarketing.com.

