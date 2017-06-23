News By Tag
33 Lamplighter Awards For Jennings' Healthcare Clients
Other winners among Jennings' clients include Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, New Hampshire Hospital Association, and Copley Hospital. Lowell General Hospital's 125th Anniversary Campaign was a standout, winning seven awards in various categories.
Notably, Jennings' work won gold in a number of categories including Websites, Digital Marketing, Special Events, Video Production, Photography, Excellence in Writing, Social Media, Blogs/Vlogs, Design, Media Relations, and Physician Recruitment, Retention and Referral Generation.
The Lamplighters were established to showcase and honor excellence in healthcare communications throughout the New England region. The 2017 competition totaled 352 entries which were judged by the Mississippi Society for Healthcare Marketing and Public Relations, Wisconsin Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing Society, and Louisiana Society of Hospital Public Relations and Marketing.
About NESHCo
For four decades, NESHCo has served as the region's premier professional development organization for communication professionals working in the healthcare industry. The Society is composed of more than 200 members throughout New England. For more information, visit www.neshco.org.
About Jennings
Jennings is a healthcare marketing firm specializing in audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.jenningshealthcaremarketing.com.
Contact
Meghan Lugo
***@jenningsco.com
