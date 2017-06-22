News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"His Heart Captured by a Tongan Beauty" - Polynesia Meets Oakland in Contemporary Romance Novel
Tonga, formerly known as the Friendly Island, is a Polynesian kingdom consisting of more than 170 South Pacific islands that are filled with white sand beaches, coral reefs, and tropical rainforests. The people hailing from this friendly enclave of islands include biracial policeman Gideon Thompson, who comes to understand and appreciate his Tongan roots when he falls in love with Tilisa Tokelau, a beautiful teacher with a heart as big as the islands.
But the lovers' relationship is not an easy one. Complications arise when there is an armed robbery, an ex-fiancée shows up, and Tilisa attracts the attention of a drug dealer implicated in a string of killings. Can Gideon keep his woman safe?
Readers unfamiliar with Tongan culture will enjoy learning about Anga Faka Tonga, or what it means to be Tongan.
Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/
About the Author: With an AA degree in child development and social science behavior, Charlotte Lavender Fonuais the first of the seven children in her family to earn a college degree. She is currently working toward a bachelor of arts degree. A natural storyteller, her interest in writing sprang from an unlikely source: punitive sessions at school, where she had to repeatedly write on the blackboard, "I will not talk out of turn" and "I will raise my hand before I speak." The author has worked as a caregiver and teacher, and can identify with children who are being bullied, since she endured similar treatment in her school days. See more of her poems at Poetry.com and her first book, A Tongan Girl's Trials, at Amazon.com.
"This exciting novel takes a unique look at America's Tongan community and its culture, effortlessly blending dramatic plot twists and turns. We are thrilled to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
HIS HEART CAPTURED BY A TONGAN BEAUTY (ISBN: 978-1-63135-
http://sbprabooks.com/
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.
https://www.facebook.com/
http://pinterest.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse