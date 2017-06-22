News By Tag
Alain Schroeder to be Honored with MIFA Photographer of the Year Award
Belgian photojournalist Alain Schroeder, represented by Paris agency HEMIS, wins MIFA Award for photographic work with the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar.
Created in 2013, the Moscow International Foto Awards conducts an annual competition for professional, non-professional, and student photographers on a global level, creating an ambitious and comprehensive competition in the photography community. The esteemed MIFA jury includes Gallery Owner and Director of the Berman Gallery, Robert Berman, Co-Founder of Daylight Books, Michael Itkoff, Art Director of Fabrik Magazine, Chris Davis, Founder of The Photo Closer, Frank Meo, and several more established professionals in the international photography world.
The 2017 Photographer of the Year Alain Schroeder founded Reporters, a well-known agency in Belgium in 1989, and through his career has illustrated over 30 books dedicated to global photojournalism and has been featured in several publications for National Geographic, Geo, Paris-Match and others. His current focus has been to ask the question "Who will save the Rohingya?", a Muslim minority ethnic group at constant conflict with the Burmese military junta. Stripped of all rights including their citizenship in 1982, the Rohingya people are now stateless refugees in IDP camps waiting for a resolution, one Alain Schroeder hopes to encourage through his work.
Other 1st place 2017 Moscow Foto Awards winners include Sane Seven from the UK for the Advertising Professional Category, Zoe Wetherall from the US for the Architectural Professional Category, and Netherlands photographer Vivian Keulards for her book Flaming Grace, which won 1st for the Book Professional Category. Arkadiusz Branicki from Poland took 1st place with "Dancing with Material" in the Fine Art Professional Category, and David Nam Lip Lee in Malaysia won the People Professional Category. To view the work of these photographers and for a complete list of the winners, please visit the website at http://www.moscowfotoawards.com/
Every year MIFA Photo Awards pays tribute to the year's most outstanding photographic achievements with an exhibition at one of Moscow's best-known galleries – FotoLoft. And 2017 will be no different. Winning photographs may also be included in the international traveling Best of Show exhibition that reaches 2 or more different countries annually. Learn more at www.moscowfotoawards.com.
