Women's United Premier Soccer League Announces Molten USA as Official Ball Sponsor
Molten USA is a Charter Sponsor for the New Women's Pro Development league
WUPSL Director Don Harmon said, "We are very excited to sign a two-year sponsorship deal with Molten USA as the Official Ball of the WUPSL. Molten manufactures and sells top-performing soccer balls to best suit our WUPSL games and team training sessions. We are pleased to move forward with Molten with this new two-year deal. We appreciate Molten USA partnering with the WUPSL as a charter sponsor of the league and look forward to many years of working together."
This partnership will provide each WUPSL member club Nine (9) Molten FG2700 training balls and One (1) Molten F5V5000 ACENTEC™ match ball. Clubs will also benefit from special WUPSL pricing when they purchase additional Molten soccer balls.
Molten USA Sales Director Jeff Keyes said, "Molten has been proud to partner with the UPSL since 2014 and looks forward to continuing to provide the absolute best product and value to WUPSL members in the years to come."
About Molten USA
Founded in 1958, the Molten Corporation is one of the largest manufacturers of competition quality sports balls and manufactures a wide range of athletic balls in several sport categories – including soccer, basketball, handball and volleyball. Molten is an official soccer ball of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO), the official ball of FIBA (International Basketball Federation), also the official volleyball of the NCAA Volleyball Championships, USA Volleyball and numerous state associations, collegiate conferences, collegiate programs, and junior sports programs. For more information on Molten USA, Inc, please visit www.moltenusa.com.
Contact:
Zack Raucher
zack@moltenusa.com
(800) 477-1994 x216
