Flor de Caña pays tribute to international arts and crafts with "Legacy Edition"
Available beginning June 2017, this special edition collection pays tribute to artists from around the globe through painting and poetry.
The original artwork by Augusto Silva featured on the exterior packaging showcases his artful interpretation of the San Cristobal volcano, the most active in Nicaragua, which has become so iconic to the Flor de Caña brand for being the place where its rums are born and aged. The fertility of its soil, the volcanic climate to which the barrels are exposed during the aging process and the enriched volcanic water contribute in creating a singularly smooth and deliciously balanced rum.
In addition to the artful packaging, the "Legacy Edition" will contain a poetry book with the work of internationally renowned poets from the five continents where Flor de Caña is available, including countries such as China, Russia, United States, countries from Latin America, Australia, Canada and Europe. The book features the work of renowned poets including Richard Blanco (U.S.), Marco Antonio Campos (Mexico), Gloria Gabuardi (Nicaragua), Miguel Ildefonso (Peru), Gabriel Chávez Casazola (Bolivia), Aurelia Lassaque (France), Emilio Coco (Italy), Gleb Shulpyakov (Russia) and Jidi Majia (China).
Learn more, visit http://www.flordecana.com.
