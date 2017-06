Flor de Caña pays tribute to international arts and crafts with "Legacy Edition"

Available beginning June 2017, this special edition collection pays tribute to artists from around the globe through painting and poetry.

-- Flor de Caña announced the launch of a special edition of its Flor de Caña 12 Years and Flor de Caña 18 Years ultra-premium rums under the name "Legacy Edition." Available beginning June 2017, this special edition collection pays tribute to artists from around the globe through painting and poetry. The exterior packaging design features a spectacular original painting by Nicaraguan artistand includes a book with a poetic anthology selected by Honduran poet Rolando Kattan, consisting of 49 poets representing 38 countries in 16 original languages.The original artwork byfeatured on the exterior packaging showcases his artful interpretation of the San Cristobal volcano, the most active in Nicaragua, which has become so iconic to the Flor de Caña brand for being the place where its rums are born and aged. The fertility of its soil, the volcanic climate to which the barrels are exposed during the aging process and the enriched volcanic water contribute in creating a singularly smooth and deliciously balanced rum.In addition to the artful packaging, the "Legacy Edition" will contain a poetry book with the work of internationally renowned poets from the five continents where Flor de Caña is available, including countries such as China, Russia, United States, countries from Latin America, Australia, Canada and Europe. The book features the work of renowned poets including Richard Blanco (U.S.), Marco Antonio Campos (Mexico), Gloria Gabuardi (Nicaragua), Miguel Ildefonso (Peru), Gabriel Chávez Casazola (Bolivia), Aurelia Lassaque (France), Emilio Coco (Italy), Gleb Shulpyakov (Russia) and Jidi Majia (China).Learn more, visit http://www.flordecana.com