 
News By Tag
* Poetry
* Legacy Edition
* Flor de Cana
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Managua
  Managua
  Nicaragua
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Flor de Caña pays tribute to international arts and crafts with "Legacy Edition"

Available beginning June 2017, this special edition collection pays tribute to artists from around the globe through painting and poetry.
 
MANAGUA, Nicaragua - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Flor de Caña announced the launch of a special edition of its Flor de Caña 12 Years and Flor de Caña 18 Years ultra-premium rums under the name "Legacy Edition." Available beginning June 2017, this special edition collection pays tribute to artists from around the globe through painting and poetry. The exterior packaging design features a spectacular original painting by Nicaraguan artist Augusto Silva and includes a book with a poetic anthology selected by Honduran poet Rolando Kattan, consisting of 49 poets representing 38 countries in 16 original languages.

The original artwork by Augusto Silva featured on the exterior packaging showcases his artful interpretation of the San Cristobal volcano, the most active in Nicaragua, which has become so iconic to the Flor de Caña brand for being the place where its rums are born and aged. The fertility of its soil, the volcanic climate to which the barrels are exposed during the aging process and the enriched volcanic water contribute in creating a singularly smooth and deliciously balanced rum.

In addition to the artful packaging, the "Legacy Edition" will contain a poetry book with the work of internationally renowned poets from the five continents where Flor de Caña is available, including countries such as China, Russia, United States, countries from Latin America, Australia, Canada and Europe. The book features the work of renowned poets including Richard Blanco (U.S.), Marco Antonio Campos (Mexico), Gloria Gabuardi (Nicaragua), Miguel Ildefonso (Peru), Gabriel Chávez Casazola (Bolivia), Aurelia Lassaque (France), Emilio Coco (Italy), Gleb Shulpyakov (Russia) and Jidi Majia (China).

Learn more, visit http://www.flordecana.com.

Contact
Flor de Caña
***@flordecana.com
End
Source:
Email:***@flordecana.com Email Verified
Tags:Poetry, Legacy Edition, Flor de Cana
Industry:Arts
Location:Managua - Managua - Nicaragua
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Flor de Caña News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share