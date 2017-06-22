News By Tag
July 4th Celebration Calls For Five-day Super Sale At Great Mall, June 30-july 4
Find the best Fourth of July sales with hot summer deals and steals
Bargain hunters and savvy shoppers can stock up on in-season summer staples and gear up for back-to-school shopping. The must-attend five-day blow-out sale brings even bigger savings on top of the shopping center's everyday discounts of up to 70 percent from the impressive retail lineup of more than 200+ brand-name retailers, including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th, Dicks Sporting Goods, UNIQLO, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Old Navy Outlet, Gap Outlet, UGGS and more.
While taking advantage of the super savings, the whole family can beat the summer heat with Great Mall's indoor family entertainment like Dave & Busters, PlayLive Nation, Bounce-A-Rama and a newly renovated Century Theatres.
While taking advantage of these deals and steals, power shoppers will need to break and refuel throughout the super sale weekend and can visit Great Mall's variety of food and dining options like Red Robin, Chipotle, Outback Steakhouse, Olive Garden and Dave & Busters.
For more information visit www.greatmallbayarea.com or follow Great Mall's Fourth of July Super Sale Weekend on Twitter and on Instagram.
About Great Mall
Great Mall, the largest outlet and value retail shopping, entertainment and dinning destination in Northern California, provides the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Coach Factory Store, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, UNIQLO, H&M, Forever 21, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store and Michael Kors. Shoppers can dine at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, Red Robin, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse, or catch a movie at Century Theatres 20.
Great Mall, part of The Mills® portfolio owned by Simon, is located at the intersection of Montague Expressway, Great Mall Parkway and Main Street in Milpitas, CA, between Highways 680 and 880, about 7 miles north of San Jose and 46 miles southeast of San Francisco. It is open regularly 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon–Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on Great Mall, please call (408) 956-2033 or visit www.greatmallbayarea.com. Like us on Facebook at and follow us on Twitter and on Instagram.
About The Mills, A Simon Company
The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami)
Simon Property Group, Inc. is a S&P 100 company and a global leader in the retail real estate industry. Simon currently owns or has an interest in more than 325 retail real estate properties in North America, Asia and Europe comprising approximately 243 million square feet. Simon is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and employs approximately 5,500 people in the United States. For more information, visit the Simon Property Group website at http://www.simon.com.
