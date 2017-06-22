News By Tag
BirthdayPak Goes Coast to Coast
Just about seven years ago, BirthdayPak launched in Springfield, PA. With this recent expansion, BirthdayPak has officially reached the west coast.
Colleen has always been an entrepreneur at heart and was thrilled when she learned there was an opportunity to own a BirthdayPak franchise in her home town. Becoming a BirthdayPak franchisee is an easy transition for Colleen, especially with her most recent experience as a franchise consultant. As a previous restaurant owner with more than 15 years of experience in sales, Colleen has what it takes to build out her new BirthdayPak franchise.
This expansion to Phoenix brings BirthdayPak up to 28 markets across 14 states! The BirthdayPak business model has proven to be successful through the convergence of trusted cooperative direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing. Plus, targeting affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, lead to recurring engagements for the advertiser.
There is no other direct mail franchise like BirthdayPak!
BirthdayPak
BirthdayPak
