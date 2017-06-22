News By Tag
Website Debuts to Buy Commercial Real Estate Online
Users can see available properties and execute purchase offers online with DocuSign, right on the website. For properties with more sensitive documents, users can sign confidentiality agreements online.
The home page features dramatic video of Downtown, Midtown, Buckhead, and Perimeter skyline sunset views.
Steve Barnes, President of Barnes Creative Studios, filmed the homepage video footage for the site in a helicopter. Of the website, Barnes said, "It's refreshing to see a commercial real estate website that is highly functional and actually helps you get business done."
The site can also send users alerts when properties become available that match their chosen property type, price range, and location of interest.
"It's pretty awesome …You know about new available properties in the exact property type, price range and area you want, as soon as they hit the market. Review due diligence, DocuSign a purchase offer, email a friend, all from the convenience of any device, including your phone," said CEO, Michael Bull.
The site is online now at www.BullRealty.com.
For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com)
