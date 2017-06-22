 
Metal crew Attempted Revenge release new EP album 'Origins'

 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The heavy metal group known as Attempted Revenge have released their latest EP record, "Origins." The album contains seven original tracks for a listening time of nearly half an hour, making it a comprehensive introduction to this skilled group of rock titans from Brooklyn, NYC. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the direction of the corporate music industry. High-octane, full-throttle, and boasting atmospheric, narrative songwriting, "Origins" will put Attempted Revenge on the map of American metal for fans around the globe.

Attempted Revenge cite as main artistic influences Disturbed, Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot, and Dragonforce. Their own style is as complex and technically advanced as these, and with similar tones overall. However, Attempted Revenge captain their songs with less ostentatious vocals which neither scream nor growl, setting them apart from the nu-metal norm. Listeners who have grown tired of such conventions are likely to appreciate Attempted Revenge's story-driven songwriting.

Asked to describe the overall themes of "Origins," Attempted Revenge write, "This EP begins the story of Attempted Revenge and the S.L.O.P.P.Y."

Listeners curious to know the backstory of said "S.L.O.P.P.Y." will need to check out the record's second track of the same name. It's safe to presume "Origins" is a record with a mythos of its own, one which Attempted Revenge fans are likely to have made themselves acquainted previous to the release of the album.

"The making of 'Origins' was the most interesting experience for me," says Reaper (vox, guitar). "I got to do a few things I like doing most which was chilling with my bros, smoking a bunch of weed, creating this and watching this come to life in ways I'd never imagined hearing. It wasn't just a fun time, it honestly was a life experience."

Guitarist and vocalist Chris Vicious writes of his experience in Attempted Revenge, "The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you can't do."

"I'd love to thank everyone that has been with us since the beginning!" says drummer D'Weasel.

Attempted Revenge's current official bio describe them as "a hard rock/metal band" and having "multiple vocal leads, dual guitar melodies, and rhythmic drum-bass style." It concludes by saying, "AR brings a unique sound, providing catchy riffs, diverse style, and awe-inspiring stories."

"I love it," writes bassist Sloppy Jo. "I love us, I love our music, and I love sharing our music with others. There's just something magical that happens when we work on our music together, and that magic is 'Origins.'"

"Origins" by Attempted Revenge is available from over 700 quality digital music stores online worldwide now.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

"Origins" by Attempted Revenge –

https://www.amazon.com/Origins-Explicit-Attempted-Revenge...

Attempted Revenge Official Facebook Page –

https://www.facebook.com/AttemptedRevengeBand/
