June 2017
Amazing lashes in the blink of an eye thanks to Amazing Lash Studio In Carmel Valley!

 
 
Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio
SAN DIEGO - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to hop out of bed and not have to apply a stitch of makeup? At Amazing Lash Studio now you can!

The beauty about lash extensions is that they are semi permanent and you are able to choose four lash styles based on your lifestyle and preference. Having eyelash extensions not only changes your look but will boost your confidence!

One client has said,  "Love my lashes! Had them for a few months, they look great, the stylists are very skilled and the front desk people and manager are super helpful. I have cut a good 15 min off my morning routine, which is great. The girls at the gym commented on how my makeup always looks so great after a work out, haha! My secret weapon that I am telling everyone, worth every dime."

There's really no denying that when it comes to making your eyes pop this service will help save you time and energy. Many guests find they like the way they look with just lashes and feel they need less makeup.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Carmel Valley Today! Located at 3840 Valley Centre Drive Suite 606 San Diego, CA 92130.

http://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/ca/san-diego/carmel-...

Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
Amazing Lash Studio Carmel Valley
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Amazing Lash Carmel Valley, Eyelash Extensions, Beauty
Industry:Beauty
San Diego - California - United States
