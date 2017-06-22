News By Tag
First Hemp Kickstarter Project Funded in Under 24 Hours
Leading Indie Hemp Grocer Bringing Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Seed Bars to Market
Brad Ervin, owner and CHO (Chief Hemp Officer) of Hippie Butter, announces, "It took us more than three years to create and perfect our "superfood" bar. We were inspired to combine our premium, gourmet Hippie Butter Hulled Hemp Seeds with the perfect 60% vegan dark chocolate to create a hearty, healthy, delicious treat. Kickstarter's early adopters surprised all of us by immediately pledging to get our project funded. Hippie Butter's project runs through July 12th so there's still time to pledge and be the first to taste our newest healthy treat."
"The health benefits of combining vegan dark chocolate and hulled hemp seeds are immense. Vegan dark chocolate is loaded with organic compounds that are biologically active and function as antioxidants.These compounds include, polyphenols, flavanols, and catechins, among others. Recent studies show that cocoa and dark chocolate contain more antioxidants than fruits - including blueberries and Acai berries."
View Kickstart Project http://www.kickstarter.com/
Ervin continues, "Superfood hemp seeds are good for the entire family, renewable, sustainable and contain the highest levels of easily-digestible protein of any plant source and the perfect ratio of 3:1 Omega-6 to Omega-3 EFAs. Mom-approved hemp seeds are nutty with a mellow taste similar to sunflower seeds and pine nuts. Plus, hemp seeds are the perfect dairy, nut, and wheat-flour alternatives."
"Hippie Butter hemp seed products are THC-free, non-GMO, non-irradiated, non-allergenic, pesticide-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and Vegan-Certified. Hemp seeds contain 0.00% THC so there's no worry about being "high" or failing a drug test," Ervin says.
Agricultural hemp is earth-friendly, drought-resistant, returns 60% of the nutrients it takes from the soil, is economical and requires no pesticide applications.
Hippie Butter offers hemp seed food products including, Hulled Hemp Seeds, Salted Toasted Hemp Seeds, Hemp Seed Flour, Hemp Seed Protein Powder, Hemp Seed Food Oil, Hemp Seed Coffee, Raw Organic Hemp Seed Butter, Organic Cacao Hemp Seed Butter, and Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Seed Bars. Hippie Butter also carries a line of Hemp Seed Body Care Products including, hemp seed soap, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, massage oil, and moisturizing cream.
About Hippie Butter
Husband and wife team, Brad Ervin and Melete Finch founded Hippie Butter (http://www.hippiebutter.com/
About the Hippie Butter Website
www.hippiebutter.com is a secure interactive site that offers a full-line of premier, gourmet hemp seed products and provides visitors with information on hemp, its history, recipes and "Cooking with Hemp" instructional videos. With vision and vitality, Hippie Butter is a driver for healthy people and a healthy planet.
For more information about Hippie Butter or to schedule an interview, please call 972-354-4504 or Email brad@hippiebutter.com. Website www.hippiebutter.com. FB http://facebook.com/
