Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

First Hemp Kickstarter Project Funded in Under 24 Hours

Leading Indie Hemp Grocer Bringing Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Seed Bars to Market
 
 
Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Seed Bar
Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Seed Bar
 
TERRELL, Texas - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Hippie Butter, L.L.C., an online gourmet hemp food grocer, launches its Kickstarter project and is fully funded within 24 hours to promote the initial run of family-friendly, nutritious Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Seed Bars. Pledges to Hippie Butter will be used to design and purchase custom chocolate molds, create labels, and make a run of its new, delectable culinary creation.

Brad Ervin, owner and CHO (Chief Hemp Officer) of Hippie Butter, announces, "It took us more than three years to create and perfect our "superfood" bar. We were inspired to combine our premium, gourmet Hippie Butter Hulled Hemp Seeds with the perfect 60% vegan dark chocolate to create a hearty, healthy, delicious treat. Kickstarter's early adopters surprised all of us by immediately pledging to get our project funded. Hippie Butter's project runs through July 12th so there's still time to pledge and be the first to taste our newest healthy treat."

"The health benefits of combining vegan dark chocolate and hulled hemp seeds are immense. Vegan dark chocolate is loaded with organic compounds that are biologically active and function as antioxidants.These compounds include, polyphenols, flavanols, and catechins, among others. Recent studies show that cocoa and dark chocolate contain more antioxidants than fruits - including blueberries and Acai berries."

View Kickstart Project http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hippiebutter/vegan-dark-chocolate-hemp-seed-bars

Ervin continues, "Superfood hemp seeds are good for the entire family, renewable, sustainable and contain the highest levels of easily-digestible protein of any plant source and the perfect ratio of 3:1 Omega-6 to Omega-3 EFAs. Mom-approved hemp seeds are nutty with a mellow taste similar to sunflower seeds and pine nuts. Plus, hemp seeds are the perfect dairy, nut, and wheat-flour alternatives."

"Hippie Butter hemp seed products are THC-free, non-GMO, non-irradiated, non-allergenic, pesticide-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and Vegan-Certified. Hemp seeds contain 0.00% THC so there's no worry about being "high" or failing a drug test," Ervin says.

Agricultural hemp is earth-friendly, drought-resistant, returns 60% of the nutrients it takes from the soil, is economical and requires no pesticide applications.

Hippie Butter offers hemp seed food products including, Hulled Hemp Seeds, Salted Toasted Hemp Seeds, Hemp Seed Flour, Hemp Seed Protein Powder, Hemp Seed Food Oil, Hemp Seed Coffee, Raw Organic Hemp Seed Butter, Organic Cacao Hemp Seed Butter, and Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Seed Bars. Hippie Butter also carries a line of Hemp Seed Body Care Products including, hemp seed soap, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, massage oil, and moisturizing cream.

About Hippie Butter
Husband and wife team, Brad Ervin and Melete Finch founded Hippie Butter (http://www.hippiebutter.com/) after Brad discovered the delicious nutritional benefits of hemp foods while touring the world. A former A-list rock-n-roll sound engineer and chef,  Brad welcomed the opportunity to share this "superfood" and his innovative recipes with friends and family. The demand for Brad's hemp seed products led to the formation of Hippie Butter, L.L.C., which is enjoying rapid growth.

About the Hippie Butter Website
www.hippiebutter.com is a secure interactive site that offers a full-­line of premier, gourmet hemp seed products and provides visitors with information on hemp, its history, recipes and "Cooking with Hemp" instructional videos. With vision and vitality, Hippie Butter is a driver for healthy people and a healthy planet.

For more information about Hippie Butter or to schedule an interview, please call 972-354-4504 or Email brad@hippiebutter.com. Website www.hippiebutter.com.  FB http://facebook.com/hippiebutterhempseeds Twitter  http://twitter.com/hippiebutter

Brad Ervin
***@hippiebutter.com
