Overweight and Undernourished: an epidemic that now affects over 2 billion people worldwide
The Number One Cause
A generation or two ago people ate protein from farm-raised animals and fresh fruits and vegetables grown locally. Today, due to consumer demand, ninety percent of the food in mainstream stores is processed, with only 10 percent fresh.
The most obvious danger to eating processed foods is the epidemic of overweight and obese individuals. A study reported in the New England Journal of Medicine states that while a lack of physical activity may contribute to the epidemic, the main culprit is the changes to our diet.1
Processed foods lack the nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that the body needs to grow and stay healthy. As a result, we instinctually eat more and have become overweight and undernourished.
A Proven Solution
One of the best solutions is to transition to a healthy vegetarian diet that consists of fresh, whole foods. According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, those who become vegetarian "not only lose more weight than those on conventional low-calorie diets but also improve their metabolism by reducing muscle fat."2 In addition to weight loss and reduced fat, studies have also shown that those on a vegetarian diet develop fewer illnesses, including heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, diet-related cancers, and diverticulitis.
Susan Allocco is a Board Certified, IIN Holistic Health Coach and author. She began her career in marketing and later became a health coach and writer to fulfill her passion for helping people improve their health and well-being. She is the author of the new book, "Eat Right for Life With a Plant-Based Diet: The Secret to Permanent Weight Loss and Optimal Health." Her book is now available on amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/
References
1. One-third of the world now overweight, with US leading the way, Meera Senthilingam, CNN, June 12, 2017
2. Vegetarian diets almost twice as effective in reducing body weight, study finds, June 12, 2017, Science Daily
