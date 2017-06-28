 
Johnson Suleman Spends Millions of Dollars Every Month Worldwide For The Gospel

Son of the Oracle Fidelis Ayemoba Reveals The Secrets of Apostle's Johnson Suleman Spending
 
 
DALLAS - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Rev. Fidelis Ayemoba, North American Coordinator for Omega Fire Ministries International reveals that his organization spends millions of dollars every month to propagate the gospel. The church makes evangelistic trips to every continent of the month. The entourage spends a minimum of two days every in different continents of the globe to initiate evangelism and plant missionaries as a vehicle which Apostle Johnson Suleman considers is peculiar to his mandate from God. Ayemoba revealed during a revival program in Dallas, Texas last weekend that nothing brings more joy to Apostle Suleman whenever new people come out to submit their lives to Jesus Christ. He always finds it humbling when the Apostle goes on excitedly about how God continues to bless the ministry with these people joining the vineyard.

When prodded Ayemoba reveals that healing, deliverance and miracles are always celebrated because there is no science to any of it, they happen purely by the grace of God. It is the same grace that provides the funding in millions of dollars that the ministry uses to prosecute the revival meetings. It is traditional for all sorts of curses and bondages to be broken at these meetings. The restoration of broken families is a particular form of miracle that astounds him whenever they come to America. It appears that Satan has a grip on how to exploit government regulations to cause family disputes and destroy the destinies of children. Therefore, when God will identify people by their street addresses and phone numbers through a prophet who does not fully understand the American customs it in order to save them, then, clearly the results justify the costs in Ayemoba's opinion.

Ayemoba also talked to Celebration TV extensively about the plans of the church for American youth in the near future. He contends that being born again is the primary prevention strategy for not 'suffering again'. Therefore, in order to avoid a life messed up by the devil young people must find the Holy Ghost to guide them and protect their purity. This is the way to preserve themselves in a confused world while they enjoy good physical and spiritual health and godly prosperity.

Help From Above is the revival program that brought Rev. Ayemoba to America (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8sLNAxItzo). He is also the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries parish, Lagos, Nigeria. He will be joining Apostle (Prof.) Johnson Suleman in Arden Hills, Minnesota, in July 18 – 19, 2017 for the next American leg of the revival program (http://ofmminnesota.org). The ministries supports local missions through these revivals which are always full of diverse miracles the blind see, the deaf hear, the dumb speak, the lame and wheel-chair bound walk free, diseases are healed, and redemption for salvation ministered to the lost by the power in the atoning blood of Jesus Christ.

The ministry committed to the leadership of Apostle Johnson Suleiman believes that all power belongs to God, and that the enemy has no scriptural or spiritual right to manipulate the destinies of believers. The divine mandate to restore the divine rights of believers through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ is the mandate of Apostle Johnson Suleman. The God of grace continues to back this commission through the operation of the Holy Spirit that refines, purifies and equally destroys.

About Omega Fire Ministries International - Throne of Grace, City of Fire

Throne of Grace, City of Fire, is the Dallas, Texas parish of Omega Fire Ministries Inc, where God makes the uncommon common through destiny changing miracles. We expose men to the mercy in the atoning blood of Jesus Christ shed for the restoration of men through the ministry of the Holy Ghost. We labor in the vineyard under the mandate and guidance of our father, Apostle Johnson Suleman commissioned to by God to restore destinies, deliver people from various forms of oppression as he ministers the grace of salvation through Jesus Christ. In less than two years of existence, City of Fire has already spawned a new branch.

Contact
Pastor A. Collins Aifuwa
777 S Central Expressway, Richardson, Texas 75080
***@ofmdallastx.org
