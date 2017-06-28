News By Tag
Johnson Suleman Spends Millions of Dollars Every Month Worldwide For The Gospel
Son of the Oracle Fidelis Ayemoba Reveals The Secrets of Apostle's Johnson Suleman Spending
When prodded Ayemoba reveals that healing, deliverance and miracles are always celebrated because there is no science to any of it, they happen purely by the grace of God. It is the same grace that provides the funding in millions of dollars that the ministry uses to prosecute the revival meetings. It is traditional for all sorts of curses and bondages to be broken at these meetings. The restoration of broken families is a particular form of miracle that astounds him whenever they come to America. It appears that Satan has a grip on how to exploit government regulations to cause family disputes and destroy the destinies of children. Therefore, when God will identify people by their street addresses and phone numbers through a prophet who does not fully understand the American customs it in order to save them, then, clearly the results justify the costs in Ayemoba's opinion.
Ayemoba also talked to Celebration TV extensively about the plans of the church for American youth in the near future. He contends that being born again is the primary prevention strategy for not 'suffering again'. Therefore, in order to avoid a life messed up by the devil young people must find the Holy Ghost to guide them and protect their purity. This is the way to preserve themselves in a confused world while they enjoy good physical and spiritual health and godly prosperity.
Help From Above is the revival program that brought Rev. Ayemoba to America (https://www.youtube.com/
The ministry committed to the leadership of Apostle Johnson Suleiman believes that all power belongs to God, and that the enemy has no scriptural or spiritual right to manipulate the destinies of believers. The divine mandate to restore the divine rights of believers through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ is the mandate of Apostle Johnson Suleman. The God of grace continues to back this commission through the operation of the Holy Spirit that refines, purifies and equally destroys.
About Omega Fire Ministries International - Throne of Grace, City of Fire
Throne of Grace, City of Fire, is the Dallas, Texas parish of Omega Fire Ministries Inc, where God makes the uncommon common through destiny changing miracles. We expose men to the mercy in the atoning blood of Jesus Christ shed for the restoration of men through the ministry of the Holy Ghost. We labor in the vineyard under the mandate and guidance of our father, Apostle Johnson Suleman commissioned to by God to restore destinies, deliver people from various forms of oppression as he ministers the grace of salvation through Jesus Christ. In less than two years of existence, City of Fire has already spawned a new branch.
Contact
Pastor A. Collins Aifuwa
777 S Central Expressway, Richardson, Texas 75080
***@ofmdallastx.org
End
