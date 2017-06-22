Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Miami Digital Center as a Gold Member

Miami Digital Center Doral Chamber

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Miami Digital Center as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Miami Digital Center will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.At Miami Digital Center they combine passion and photography with teaching, so that anyone with the spirit to learn or improve their knowledge, can evolve in the world of photography.Their instructors - professionals with extensive experience - are committed to providing a quality education, so that their students learn with excellence and practice, the most important technical and creative aspects.Their dream is to create a photographic community where - all united - they can build with great ideas, talent, inspiration and passion, great personal and professional goals within the photographic market.Their school will provide students with the necessary tools for their learning and photographic development, but only practice and perseverance will make them unique.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.tino@miamidigitalcenter.com