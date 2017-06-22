News By Tag
Brandon Anthony & LA Urban Pride Presents: Summer Bash
The first event, "STARDOM," will begin Friday, June 30th, 2017. Hosted by TiTi (Blameitonkway) with a special Performance from Kash Doll; the event will take place at Project Club LA in Hollywood, from 10pm to 2AM.
"GLAM ROCK" will be held Saturday, July 1st at Union Nightclub in Los Angeles from 10pm to 2am. With Special performances by Tamar Braxton, the event will be sure to leave attendees begging for an encore.
"STARBOY" will be the hottest event of the summer. Hosted by Black Ink's Kevin LaRoy; this event takes place, Sunday evening on July 2nd at Rage Nightclub from 10pm to 2am. The third event of the series will also feature music from D.C House Mother DJ Sedrick.
Finally, the "Oh S**t Playlist Day Party & BBQ will be held on Independence day at Xen Lounge in Studio City. The event will proceed from 4-8pm and feature music from DJ Ben & DJ ER.
Tickets for these events and more are available for purchase online. Please visit: www.summerbashla.com.
For those coming from out of town, the organization is offering discounted accommodation rates at the Hyatt Hotel at LAX for $145/night. For more information please visit, AWS.PASSKEY.COM/
To register for media credentials or submit top tier talent request(s): Please email Erick Vargas at erickvargasla@
###
About LA Urban Pride
LA Urban Pride is unique and effective not only because of its quality of music or tasteful venue selections, but because of its influence to organize community. La urban pride is designed to provide an enjoyable urban experience, through music and entertainment and to impact the urban culture through social advocacy with unique and captivating approaches.
About Brandon Anthony ( BASH)
Brandon Anthony is a social media influencer, LA's biggest LGBT promoter, and Los Angeles Socialite. As a Program Manager and Even Coordinator for the LA LGBT community, he has coordinated LA Black Gay Pride Weekend as well as LA Pride (Hip Hop Tent). Anthony hopes to continue to use his platform to build community partnerships and provide platforms advocating on social issues impacting the Black LGBT community, namely the disproportionate impacts of HIV amongst Black gay men. His future plans are to own his own venue catering to the Black LGBT community as well Executive Produce movies.
Contact
LA Urban Pride
***@kreativeapproachproductions.com
