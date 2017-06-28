News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bestselling Author Shows Kids a Way to Beat Stress
Body of Santa Fe Brings in Author of Frankenstein Teaches Yoga for a Day of Reading and Fundamentals
Led by bestselling author and yoga instructor, Charlotte Cummings, participants will receive essential fundamentals and resources to implement and continue their practice at home. Charlotte's mission is to ignite a passion for yoga and meditation in children around the world.
Kids Yoga is the latest unique yoga classes to be offered. According to Yoga Journal, "Yoga at an early age encourages self-esteem and body awareness with a physical activity that's noncompetitive."
Body of Santa Fe is a community project that provides a place for people of all walks of life to come together and co-create this evolving business. BODY is designed to educate and serve heath conscious people from all walks of life by providing inspiring jobs, supporting local businesses that focus on sustainability, authenticity, and well-being.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 28, 2017