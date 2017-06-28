 
Bestselling Author Shows Kids a Way to Beat Stress

Body of Santa Fe Brings in Author of Frankenstein Teaches Yoga for a Day of Reading and Fundamentals
 
 
Bestselling Author Charlotte Cummings
SANTA FE, N.M. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Body of Santa Fe is pleased to announce an all new in-studio kids yoga class at their location, 333 Cordova Rd in Santa Fe, NM. The class will be held from 9 am to 10 am on July 15th.

Led by bestselling author and yoga instructor, Charlotte Cummings, participants will receive essential fundamentals and resources to implement and continue their practice at home. Charlotte's mission is to ignite a passion for yoga and meditation in children around the world.

Kids Yoga is the latest unique yoga classes to be offered. According to Yoga Journal, "Yoga at an early age encourages self-esteem and body awareness with a physical activity that's noncompetitive." Make sure you arrive early and bring a copy of her book, Frankenstein Teaches Yoga. You can pre-purchase the book here bit.ly/candyshoppe or pick up your personalized copy after class.

Body of Santa Fe is a community project that provides a place for people of all walks of life to come together and co-create this evolving business. BODY is designed to educate and serve heath conscious people from all walks of life by providing inspiring jobs, supporting local businesses that focus on sustainability, authenticity, and well-being.
Source:Upland Avenue
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:505-395-4527
Tags:Upland Avenue, Upland Author, Charlotte Cummings
Industry:Health
Location:Santa Fe - New Mexico - United States
Subject:Events
