WaterSignal Promotes Chad Habegger to Assistant Director of Sales
WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chad Habegger to Assistant Director of Sales.
"Chad has gone above and beyond as a National Account Executive, and has consistently shown that he has a true desire to improve himself. We look forward to seeing him flourish in this new role." said Aaron Beasley, Vice President of Sales, WaterSignal.
Joining the company in January of 2016 as a National Sales Executive, Habegger was quick to prove himself and continually sought more responsibility. Considering his 15 years of sales and marketing experience and infectious positivity, Habegger was the natural choice for the promotion.
Prior to his position with WaterSignal, Habegger has worked in computer networking and security, as well as healthcare sales and marketing. When not saving water for commercial, multifamily and educational facilities, Habegger enjoys hiking, traveling, and spending time with his family.
WaterSignal is a recognized innovator in water conservation due to its real time water monitoring and leak detection system. Leveraging over two decades of engineering expertise, WaterSignal monitors domestic meters, irrigation systems, and cooling towers for residential, commercial, multifamily, senior living, medical, schools and colleges. WaterSignal's intelligent, non-invasive device accurately measures water usage and reports the data in real time to a secure dashboard. While dramatically reducing water costs and footprint, WaterSignal saves valuable time and provides unique insight on our most precious resource, water. (https://www.watersignal.com/
