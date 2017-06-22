News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Richmond and Crusade for Voters
Local author Dr. Kimberly A. Matthews will be available to sign copies of book
The Richmond Crusade for Voters, founded in 1956 to directly oppose Massive Resistance and the Stanley Plan, has served the city of Richmond for 60 years. Despite efforts to suppress minority voter turnout, the Richmond Crusade for Voters thrived at motivating voters to participate in local, state, and national elections. The organization was skilled at mobilizing African American voters, and its purpose, then and now, is to increase the voting strength of the citizens of Richmond. Images of Modern America: The Richmond Crusade for Voters provides a pictorial history of one of the nation's most influential voter education and voter registration organizations through vintage and contemporary images.
About the Author:
Dr. Kimberly A. Matthews is a native of Henrico, a county that surrounds the city of Richmond. Her interest in local history comes from her desire to preserve Virginia's rich African American heritage.
Matthews earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Education from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2012. She has worked in higher education for over a decade and is dedicated to the success of her students. Matthews is a researcher, writer, and professor of leadership with Virginia Commonwealth University's LEAD program. As a member of the Richmond Crusade for Voters (RCV), Dr. Matthews served on the membership committee, as internship coordinator, and as editor-in-chief of the RCV Newsletter.
In 2016, the Richmond Crusade for Voters celebrated 60 years of empowering and educating voters. Matthews' work will bring to light a small portion of the trials and triumphs of the African American experience. Her goal is to engage and educate a new generation to the sacrifices of our ancestors and to encourage a continued quest for empowerment and equality for all.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
5501 West Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23230
When: Saturday, July 8th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
