Pop singer-songwriter Nadia releases new single "I Left My Heart in California"

"I Left My Heart in California" is the song of the summer for listeners on all coasts
 
 
Nadia - "I Left My Heart in California"
Nadia - "I Left My Heart in California"
 
LOS ANGELES - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- This summer, as temps go up, Nadia has a sonic experience to help you cool down. Her new single "I Left My Heart in California" instantly places you in a different state. The track opens with the sounds of waves crashing against a beach. The slow and mellow tempo are evocative of the laidback lifestyle Californians are so fortunate to experience.

Songwriter Nadia's opening lyrics recall a perfect day in the Golden State, a trip to a trendy coffee shop and shopping at a sun drenched farmers market. As her lyrics reveal that she "left her heart in California", the song takes on new depth and meaning.

Nadia's training at Berklee College of Music is just one of the reasons that Nadia's music works at such a deep level. Nadia's music offers something for a range of different listeners. Her lyrics are catchy and flow effortlessly. Listeners with a discerning ear will be able to detect orchestral elements and sound design adding a richness to Nadia's work. Because she is able to blend lyrical storytelling with expert sound design, listeners are able to get a true sense of Naida as an artist.

"There are so many stories that have yet to be told, and even more that are waiting to be sung. Music moves the heart in ways that words cannot, so I must write as many as I can while I'm still able to. Storytelling is the legacy I want to leave when my days are over," Nadia says when asked about why she makes music.

"I Left My Heart in California" is the follow up to Nadia's previous release, "Follow Your Heart", which was a huge success. Currently, she is hard at work on an album, the release date will be announced later this year. "I Left My Heart in California" is available on iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify.


About Nadia

Nadia is a pop singer/songwriter living in New York. As a graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Nadia blends music theory and artistry together into her standout style of pop. Orchestral and sound design elements are layered with lyrics and haunting melodies. The result is purely Nadia, allowing her to lead listeners on a mystical journey to discovery. Her single "Follow Your Heart" is out now. Follow Nadia on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/nadiasmusic) and Twitter or go to www.nadiasmusic.com for more information.

