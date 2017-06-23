News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HighScope Appoints Dr. Iheoma Iruka Chief Research Officer
Rising leader tapped to drive innovation for early education nonprofit
"Iheoma is an extraordinary researcher with the passion to drive significant advancements across the early childhood sector," said Cheryl Polk, PhD, HighScope President. "Under Iheoma's leadership, we're confident in our ability to extend HighScope's legacy into the future."
Dr. Iruka joins HighScope from the University of Nebraska, where she led research at the Buffett Early Childhood Institute as Director of Research and Evaluation. She previously held the role of Associate Director at the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Iruka brings to HighScope and the CEEE a deep understanding of policy and programmatic solutions to provide children with equitable opportunities to meet their potential.
"I'm excited to join the team and build on HighScope's important work," said Dr. Iruka. "We will focus on new research that will continue to improve early learning experiences and empower educators and policymakers to close opportunity and achievement gaps."
Dr. Iruka earned a doctorate in applied developmental psychology from the University of Miami. She holds a Master of Arts in psychology from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Temple University. Dr. Iruka is a current member of several national boards and committees, including Society for Research in Child Development (SRCD) and National Black Child Development Institute (NCBDI).
Read Dr. Iruka's full biography at, https://highscope.org/
About The Center for Early Education Evaluation
The Center for Early Education Evaluation (CEEE) is the independent research and evaluation division of HighScope. Driven by the belief that early access to high-quality education sets children on a trajectory to success, the CEEE focuses on systematic research-based and research-informed evidence that supports the implementation of practices and policies that improve outcomes for children, families, and communities. Specifically, CEEE prioritizes research that advances the knowledge base related to key factors that prevent or reduce opportunity and, subsequently, achievement gaps; and research that examines HighScope's curricula, assessments, and trainings to improve early learning experiences and settings.
About HighScope (highscope.org)
HighScope Educational Research Foundation is an early childhood leader in pursuit of a world where all children have the opportunity to develop socially, emotionally, and cognitively so they have satisfying, productive lives. HighScope supports the development of young children from birth through age eight by developing and providing quality, research-based, high-quality curricula, assessments, professional learning, and other supports in the context of families and their communities.
HighScope's roots extend back to the Perry Preschool Project (1962–1967)
Media Contact
Tara Baliat
HighScope
***@highscope.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse