News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Aethellis To Release A Home In Your Thoughts
US prog band Aethellis return with first their new album in 6 years
In a statement from Aethellis
Aethellis continues its amalgamation of progressive structures, pop hooks and funky grooves with the new collection of songs, A Home In Your Thoughts.
By turns plaintive and inspiring, "A Home In Your Thoughts" is meditation on the persistence of overcoming obstacles, while the joyous, uplifting and powerful "Second Home In Your Thoughts" represents the fruition of that persistence with its multi-thematic epic structure.
"Janice" tells the story of a divorced man attempting to reconcile with his ex, detailing his frustrations, yearning and ultimately his belief in the power of love. Add this to an infectious funky groove that spirals into prog territory in the latter half of the song which includes jazzy riffs and solos and concludes with a variation on the main riff but this time in 5/4 (which is hinted at earlier in the song).
Finally, "Believe In Somebody" is a punchy concise pop/rock offering with prog flourishes and more uplifting lyrics. This song received the Runner Up Award from the 2014 Song of the Year Contest.
This inspiring Aethellis collection could be considered a concept EP about overcoming obstacles by believing in oneself.
Aethellis – A Home In Your Thoughts
1. A Home In Your Thoughts / Second Home In Your Thoughts (15:08)
Music and lyrics by Ellsworth Hall
Copyright 2017 Ellsworth R. Hall
2. Janice (8:12)
Music by Mark Van Natta and Ellsworth Hall, lyrics by Mark Van Natta
Copyright 1992-2017 Mark L. Van Natta and Ellsworth R. Hall
3. Believe In Somebody (4:35)
Music by Ellsworth Hall and Mark Van Natta, lyrics by Mark Van Natta
Copyright 1992-2017 Mark L. Van Natta and Ellsworth R. Hall
AETHELLIS Is:
Ellsworth Hall – keyboards, guitar, vocals
Mark Van Natta – guitar, vocals
Erik Marks – bass
Mike Harrington – Simmons drums
Joe Dwyer – saxophone
Recorded, mixed and mastered at Ellstudio, Timonium MD, USA.
Further Information On Aethellis Can Be Found At:
Official Website : http://www.aethellis.com
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/
MRR Artist Profile: http://mrrmusic.com/
Booking & Media Contact
Ellsworth Hall
info@aethellis.com
Label Contact:
Melodic Revolution Records
Nick Katona
info@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
Contact
Melodic Revolution Records
***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse