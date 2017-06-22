 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Geothermal Heating and Cooling Company in Michigan Launches New Website!

 
WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Media Contact: Rob Derksen
Michigan Energy Services
8445 Main Street
Whitmore Lake, MI 48189
Phone: (734) 449-5200
Email: info@energypath.com
Website: https://energypath.com/

Summary: Geothermal heating and cooling company Michigan Energy Services have designed and launched a new website.

Michigan Energy Services, a geothermal heating and cooling company in Michigan, launched a new website with help from Network Services Group and Michigan SEO Group.

The technicians at Michigan Energy Services specialize in providing consumers across Michigan with custom designed, quality geothermal heating and cooling system installations. Do you want to lower your monthly energy bills? Do you want to make your home more comfortable for your family? Geothermal is by far the most efficient way to heat and cool your home!

If you want to learn how you can save thousands of dollars per year on your energy bills, and stop being dependent on natural gas & propane for your heating & cooling, contact an expert technician today!

About Michigan Energy Services: Located in Whitmore Lake, Michigan, Michigan Energy Services' owners along with their trained staff have over 100 years of combined experience in the geothermal industry. They are able to handle your complete installation from computer-aided design, installation of the ground loop and complete geothermal systems, and custom duct installation. Call today to get started! https://energypath.com/
