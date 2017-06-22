News By Tag
Study MBBS in Geomedi Medical University, Georgia
Geomedi Medical University offers high quality yet affordable MBBS program in Georgia. The classes are taught in English to accommodate international students.
Many Indian students preferred to get their MBBS degree in Geomedi University Georgia because the academic fee is much cheaper compared to other European countries. Despite of its affordable tuition, this university is highly acclaimed for its excellent curriculum, learning and training facilities, also experienced teaching staff. Furthermore, this university is also recognized by various world institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO), World Federation of Medical Education (WFME), Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER).
"The University provides the students with high quality education based on the theoretical knowledge and skills and ensures the graduates with competences necessary for their success in their future career. Lots of former graduates have succeeded in their medical careers working at the best clinics in Georgia and abroad," said Marina Pirtskhalava, the rector of Geomedi Medical University.
"One of the main goals of the University is to understand the needs of every student and support them during their learning process aimed at a successful professional career. They have the possibility to participate in research works in different fields and scientific-practical conferences held at the University,"
The Geomedi Medical University is a leading private university in Georgia that was established in 1995. This university has five faculties with western and international standard curriculum and each faculty is administered by high quality academic staffs.
As a teaching university, Geomedi University is committed not only to transfer medical knowledge to the students, but also first hand experience under the guidance of professional and experienced professors. The university's main goal is to enhance the creative development of every student as well as preparing them to face a competitive medical profession by equipping the students with the most modern medical knowledge and practical skills.
About Geomedi University
Geomedi University is a leading private university in Georgia that offers one of the best MBBS program in the Europe. Geomedi was established in 1998 by Dr. Mrs. Marina Pirtskhalava, which now becomes the rector of the university. Besides Faculty of Medicine, this university also has three other faculties—Faculty of Dentistry, Faculty of Health Care Economics and Management and Faculty of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
