Hobokens Amazing Lash Studio is Coming Soon!

 
 
Amazing Lash Studio Hoboken
Amazing Lash Studio Hoboken
HOBOKEN, N.J. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazing Lash Studio, an eyelash extension bar is coming soon to Hudson County, NJ. The Amazing Lash Studio brand is expanding to Hoboken, NJ. The new location will serve clients from the surrounding towns like Jersey City,Union City, and Secaucus.

The Amazing Lash Studio salon will be in Hoboken at 1025 Maxwell Lane Hoboken, NJ 07030 . The anticipated grand opening is in July 2017.Eyelash extensions are synthetic strands that are made to replicate a natural eyelash. When applied, the eyelash extensions help thicken your own natural lash. The stylist will help you chose the look and length that is best for your style.

Amazing Lash Studio offers four kinds of different lash styles, cute, natural, sexy and gorgeous. The cute lashes use longer lash extensions at the center of your eye that makes your eyes appear longer. The natural lashes use longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes. Sexy lashes, are lash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes and longer on the outside corner of your eye. gorgeous lashes are longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line, they have longer, fuller lashes all over.

Amazing Lash Studio of Hoboken, NJ encourages individuals to sign up for their grand opening list to stay up to date on the latest news about their opening. First time customers can also receive an introductory rate of $79.99 for their first full set of lash extensions. Visit the website at http://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/hoboken/hoboken learn more.

Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Amazing Lash Studio Hoboken
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Eyelash Extensions, Beauty, Amazing Lash Studio Hoboken
Industry:Beauty
Location:Hoboken - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
