Industry News





Online Community for Virtual Paralegals

The Virtual Paralegal Training Center™ (VPTC) is an online networking community that provides training and resources for paralegals and legal assistants on how to use their skills and experiences to become entrepreneurs.
 
NEW YORK - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- It is the mission of VPTC to educate paralegals and legal assistants on how to expand their legal skills and experiences beyond the role of an employee and provide the alternative which is entrepreneurship.

VPTC's vision is to continue to be the leader in their industry offering top notch training and resources for their members, to help them to provide their target clients with the highest level of paralegal services without violating any rules or regulations required by law.

The Virtual Paralegal Training Center™ (http://www.virtualparalegaltrainingcenter.com/) currently offers a directory (http://virtualparalegaltrainingcenter.com/virtualparalegaldirectory) where members and subscribers can advertise their services and a job board where legal employers and recruiters can post their open positions and be connected with interested candidates.

In addition to social media, VPTC provides an online newsletter (http://virtualparalegaltrainingcenter.com/virtualparalegalnewsletter), a blog (http://virtualparalegaltrainingcenter.com/page-1728351) and a forum to encourage networking among its members and subscribers.

The Virtual Paralegal Training Center™ (http://www.virtualparalegaltrainingcenter.com/) is the first resource for paralegals interested in transitioning from employee to entrepreneurship.

Media Contact
Virtual Paralegal Training Center
inbox@virtualparalegaltraining.com
inbox@virtualparalegaltraining.com
