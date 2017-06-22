News By Tag
Online Community for Virtual Paralegals
The Virtual Paralegal Training Center™ (VPTC) is an online networking community that provides training and resources for paralegals and legal assistants on how to use their skills and experiences to become entrepreneurs.
VPTC's vision is to continue to be the leader in their industry offering top notch training and resources for their members, to help them to provide their target clients with the highest level of paralegal services without violating any rules or regulations required by law.
